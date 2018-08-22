– The Sun News
PRAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTION

2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election

22nd August 2018

Chairman of Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love for one another and be their brothers’ keepers as Muslims celebrate this year’s  Eid el-Kabir.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Fitri: Govs, CAN, ACF felicitate with Muslims

Rev Pam,  in a press statement yesterday in Jos, also  felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari  and other personalities  in position of authority at all levels of government in Nigeria  and wish them  well  as they  join other Muslims faithful to pray for enduring  peace in all states of the federation.

“I want Nigerians to pray and work towards overcoming the current challenges  facing this great nation Nigeria  as we approach the 2019 general elections,” he said.

He admonished the Muslims in the North to use this occasion to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim to show love for one another in different states of the North.
Rev. Pam said the insecurity and activities of Boko Haram  in the North-East and other parts of the country should be given adequate attention. He encouraged Christians and Muslims in the North to exhibit good conduct and serve as brother’s keepers in all circumstances.

He urged people in the North to embrace one another and eschew any act capable of causing religious disharmony in the country and focus on what will further strengthen cordial and peaceful relationship.

Coordinator for  North Central Zone, Grassroots Mobilisers for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and aspirant for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, urged Muslim brothers and Nigerians to unite in prayers against internal and external enemies in the country.

Dangwong, in a statement yesterday, wish all Muslims in the country a happy Eid el-Kabir and pray that the celebrate will build and strengthen unity and the existing cordial relationship among different faiths in the country.

He said: “The entire campaign organisation wish our esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters happy Eid el-Kabir. This occasion calls for celebration especially the lessons therein.

“While it’s our prayer that the festive period will end well, we hope too that our dear country will come out of our present challenges. We hope that God will see us through in this electioneering year and the days ahead will be better.”









