2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election

Chairman of Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love for one another and be their brothers’ keepers as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

Rev Pam, in a press statement yesterday in Jos, also felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other personalities in position of authority at all levels of government in Nigeria and wish them well as they join other Muslims faithful to pray for enduring peace in all states of the federation.

“I want Nigerians to pray and work towards overcoming the current challenges facing this great nation Nigeria as we approach the 2019 general elections,” he said.

He admonished the Muslims in the North to use this occasion to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim to show love for one another in different states of the North.

Rev. Pam said the insecurity and activities of Boko Haram in the North-East and other parts of the country should be given adequate attention. He encouraged Christians and Muslims in the North to exhibit good conduct and serve as brother’s keepers in all circumstances.

He urged people in the North to embrace one another and eschew any act capable of causing religious disharmony in the country and focus on what will further strengthen cordial and peaceful relationship.

Coordinator for North Central Zone, Grassroots Mobilisers for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and aspirant for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, urged Muslim brothers and Nigerians to unite in prayers against internal and external enemies in the country.

Dangwong, in a statement yesterday, wish all Muslims in the country a happy Eid el-Kabir and pray that the celebrate will build and strengthen unity and the existing cordial relationship among different faiths in the country.

He said: “The entire campaign organisation wish our esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters happy Eid el-Kabir. This occasion calls for celebration especially the lessons therein.

“While it’s our prayer that the festive period will end well, we hope too that our dear country will come out of our present challenges. We hope that God will see us through in this electioneering year and the days ahead will be better.”