2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigerian (CBCN) has barred its priests and religious leaders from endorsing aspirants to elective offices in the build up to 2019 general election.

They are also not to allow politicians use the church premises or property of the church for any political event(s). CBCN in a statement by its President, Most Rev Augustine Akubeze and Secretary, Most Rev Camillus Umoh warned that it will sanction any clergy or religious leader that flouts the new order.

The CBCN further said: “We, the members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), as teachers of the faith and morals, do have the serious obligation to educate our faithful on their role in the political life of the country.

“We have observed that the political atmosphere is very tensed and also noticed the political realignment that is taking place.

“Some politicians are changing political parties and urging their supporters to switch over their support to their new parties as well. Given this development, we wish to use this opportunity to make it clear that the Catholic Church remains ever apolitical and does not endorse or subscribe to any political party.”