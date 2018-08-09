– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - 2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates
9th August 2018 - We want to return home
9th August 2018 - The N2.6 trillion loss to crude oil theft
9th August 2018 - Leicester boss to Iheanacho: You must be present against Man U
9th August 2018 - COMFORT UZOIGWE 09034018920
8th August 2018 - Oshita quits as IPCR DG
8th August 2018 - Tree felling: Charcoal sellers to face govt. punishment
8th August 2018 - NBMA moves to implement new biosafety system guidelines
8th August 2018 - Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army
8th August 2018 - NASS blockade: IPAC tasks security agencies on protection of democracy
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates
CATHOLIC

2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates

— 9th August 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigerian (CBCN) has barred its priests and religious leaders from endorsing aspirants to elective offices in the build up to 2019 general election.

READ ALSO: As 2019 general election approaches

They are also not to allow politicians use the church premises or property of the church for any political event(s). CBCN in a statement by its President, Most Rev Augustine Akubeze and Secretary, Most Rev Camillus Umoh warned that it will sanction any clergy or religious leader that flouts the new order.

The CBCN further said: “We, the members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), as teachers of the faith and morals, do have the serious obligation to educate our faithful on their role in the political life of the country.

“We have observed that the political atmosphere is very tensed and also noticed the political realignment that is taking place.

“Some politicians are changing political parties and urging their supporters to switch over their support to their new parties as well. Given this development, we wish to use this opportunity to make it clear that the Catholic Church remains ever apolitical and does not endorse or subscribe to any political party.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CATHOLIC

2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates

— 9th August 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigerian (CBCN) has barred its priests and religious leaders from endorsing aspirants to elective offices in the build up to 2019 general election. READ ALSO: As 2019 general election approaches They are also not to allow politicians use the church premises or property of the church for any political…

  • We want to return home

    — 9th August 2018

    • IDPs in Plateau say they’re tired of living in camps like refugees Gyang Bere, Jos Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Plateau State recently expressed joy when Governor Simon Lalong inaugurated a committee to facilitate their return home. At least 40,000 of them were displaced when herdsmen sacked 13 villages in the state, killing over…

  • CRUDE OIL THEFT

    The N2.6 trillion loss to crude oil theft

    — 9th August 2018

    A recent report by the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC) on crude oil theft in the country has revealed a loss of N2.6 trillion between 2016 and 2017. NNRC is a United Kingdom-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which provides policy options to guide governments and societies manage their natural resources for development. According to the report…

  • LEICESTER CITY BOSS TO IHEANACHO

    Leicester boss to Iheanacho: You must be present against Man U

    — 9th August 2018

    Leicester City boss, Claude Puel has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to maintain his current rich vein of form in the Premier League curtain raiser against Manchester United tomorrow. The Nigerian international had been in excellent goal-scoring form since his return to pre-season training, netting four goals in three appearances, including a brace against Lille. With England…

  • OSHITA

    Oshita quits as IPCR DG

    — 8th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the end of the first tenure of Prof. Oshita Osang Oshita as the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Bakut Tswah Bakut, has assumed the leadership of IPCR in acting capacity. The Resident Information Officer, IPCR, Abu Michael, disclosed the development in a statement…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share