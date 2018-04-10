The Sun News
2019: Buhari’s second term ambition dead on arrival – Fayose

— 10th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said Nigeria does not need President Muhammadu Buhari as her leader in 2019, noting that Monday’s declaration of reelection bid by the President was an ambition dead on arrival.

The Ekiti State governor also noted that if President Buhari is re-elected, he would kill the country.

Governor Fayose spoke to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday on the President’s intention, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi.

He said if President Buhari was unable to read the handwriting on the wall and know when to call it quit, Nigerians would show him the exit door in 2019 by voting him out of office.

Fayose opined that the president was not only too old to lead the country well, he had bungled the opportunity given him by his woeful performance.

“That ambition is dead on arrival. We don’t want grandpa as president anymore. Nigeria does not deserve a Buhari as president in 2019. Buhari is old and tired. When people don’t know when to take their leave and say bye, Nigerians will show them the exit door.

“He has done more harm to this country. His ambition is a means by which Nigerians will tell him good riddance to bad rubbish when they boot him out of office. He is an easy candidate to defeat in the poll for he has failed woefully.

“He has failed in all fronts.  He has failed in his so-called fight against corruption, he has failed in the economic front. He has not done well in term of security. People are being killed in large number daily and Nigerians have no confidence in him.

“His declaration today is a slap on Nigerians in the face of what Nigerians are passing through. His government is not only clueless, but in a shambles. He should go home and rest, ” he said.

AMBITION Buhari

