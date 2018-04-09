2019: Buhari’s declaration won’t distract governance – Shettima

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has assured Nigerians that the declaration would, in no way, affect governance of the country.

Governor Shettima also said President Muhammadu Buhari has done the right thing by declaring to run for the 2019 elections.

The Borno governor described President Buhari as a ‘single kinetic President in Nigeria’s political life’.

He told State House correspondents after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after President Buhari declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were behind the President.

Fielding question on the chances of President Buhari to win the 2019 elections, Shettima, who is Chairman of Northern Governors Forum (NGF) said, “Certainly, he (President Buhari) is the single kinetic president in Nigeria’s political life till date.

“We are fully in support of his decision and its part of democratic culture. Traditionally, the president has the right of first refusal of the candidature of their party, so its not something that is unusual or unwarranted or unconstitutional.

“He has done the right thing, he is going to contest and we are solidly behind him.”

On whether the President consulted with the APC governors before making open his intention to seek re-election, he said, “He is not under any obligation to consult governors or anybody. He has been under tremendous pressure to make that pronouncement, so, we should heave a sigh of relief since he has finally announced his intention to contest.

“We will give him the kind of support we gave him in 2015.”

On whether the early declaration will not bring governance to a halt as all energy will be geared towards re-election, Shettima said, “Certainly it is not distracting government, it will even calm down governance so that people will concentrate on the real act of governance and deliver the dividends of democracy.”