JUST IN: Buhari’ll run with Osinbajo again in 2019 – Presidency— 13th August 2018
APC victories in weekend’s bye elections confirm popularity, says Presidency
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Presidency has confirmed that now acting president Yemi Osinbajo will run with President Muhammadu Buhari again in 2019, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, hinted this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, on Monday.
Shehu, while reacting to the string of victories recorded by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at last weekend’s bye elections in the country, said, the ‘decisive’ victories in senatorial and state Assembly elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi states were an indication that the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket that won the 2015 election will ensure an encore in 2019.
The presidential media aide added that the APC wins in those states have proved that the ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo’s joint ticket.
Shehu stated that the victories showed Nigerians no longer have time for politics of diversion, insults and mudslinging as well what he called the “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop kind of PDP politics”.
While expressing the gratitude of the Presidency to Nigerians for the victories, Shehu assured them that the administration would not relent in delivering good governance and other promises it made in 2015.
READ ALSO: 2019: Delta ex-gov. wants political parties to reduce nomination fees
The Presidential aide again appealed to the National Assembly to cut short their recess as there are urgent matters of importance, including budget shortfalls and its implementation, that need to be addressed for the benefit of Nigerians.
Shehu further noted that vote buying during elections remains an offence and citizens have duty to report such incidences to law enforcement agents.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Buhari fulfilling his campaign promises, says Gov. Lalong13th August 2018
-
EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt, says Magu13th August 2018
-
Latest
JUST IN: Buhari’ll run with Osinbajo again in 2019 – Presidency— 13th August 2018
APC victories in weekend’s bye elections confirm popularity, says Presidency Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that now acting president Yemi Osinbajo will run with President Muhammadu Buhari again in 2019, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, hinted this…
-
Osun 2018: Aregbesola asks corps members to avoid being used for rigging— 13th August 2018
NAN Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Monday asked corps members serving in the state to shun violence, corruption and not allow themselves to be used by anyone to perpetrate rigging during the coming elections. Aregbesola spoke during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2018 Batch B corps members, at the NYSC…
-
National Identity Number is replacement for tribal marks, says NOA Director— 13th August 2018
NAN The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commenced the training of National Orientation Agency (NOA) officers in the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State on the importance of obtaining National Identity Numbers. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training is prelude to a state-wide campaign to be run by the…
-
2019: Delta ex-gov. wants political parties to reduce nomination fees— 13th August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba To encourage youths seek elective positions in next year’s general election, the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has urged political parties to reduce fees for expression of interest form. Uduaghan, 64, spoke at the 2018 Political Youth Conference organised by the Core Delta Youth as part of activities…
-
FRSC arraigns 818 motorists for traffic offences in Kano— 13th August 2018
NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Command, said it arraigned 818 motorists for various traffic offences in mobile courts sitting in Kano from January to date. The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Kabir Daura, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday. “From…
-
Entertainment
Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins— 13th August 2018
NAN Ace Nigerian singer and actress Emma Chukwugoziem known as Emma Nyra welcomed a set of twins after being in labour for 36 hours. The singer shared the news on her Instagram handle @emmanyra. “On Aug. 11 early hours of 2 a.m, after 36 hours of labour, I gave birth to two beautiful children Alexandria and…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja s*x workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Motivational, prosperity preaching in churches not helping new converts – Pastor Bola Akin-John— 12th August 2018
Akin-John said: “ A lot of pastors are too close to government, such that they can’t speak the truth anymore. When you are too close… the government will corrupt you” Enyeribe Ejiogu Outspoken pastor and founder of Church Growth International Ministries, Dr. Bola Akin-John, has urged new age Nigerian Christian leaders to rediscover the real purpose…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway— 13th August 2018
How would anyone ever imagine how people survive daily on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos – a road on which people should be dying from stress? • Traumatised by gridlock, bad roads, bus drivers, passengers create fun on busy highway Cosmas Omegoh Last March, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s fifth happiest country. The nation was also…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Politics and the looming danger— 13th August 2018
There are countless examples of government inactions propelling this looming failure but the most radical that comes to mind is the leaders failure to remember that ‘corruption destroys and breaks that trust at the heart of a representative democracy Jerome-Mario Utomi Demystifying the time-honored saying that; ‘the powerful never lose opportunities – they remain available…
Columnists
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply