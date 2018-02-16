The Sun News
2019: Buhari’ll contest -SGF

— 16th February 2018

… Says there’s no alternative to president

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, formally announced President Muhammadu Buhari will contest the 2019 presidential election.

Addressing thousands of supporters who participated in a march organised by the Democratic Youth Congress (DYC) for PMB 2019, in Abuja, yesterday,  to prevail on Buhari to contest the presidential election, Mustapha said there is no alternative to Buhari in 2019.

Speaking during the rally at the Unity Fountain, the SGF, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Gideon Sammani said: “I will present your entire message to him. I congratulate you for your support for president Muhammadu Buhari to run in 2019.

“I am glad you have named some of the aspirants who are interested in leading this nation. If you give them the ticket, they will do nothing with it. They have nothing to offer to this nation. You and I are here because we believe in president Muhammadu Buhari and we know he has the capability to lead this nation.

“Buhari is a man with several qualities of leadership, God-sent; his coming is divine.

“We do not have an alternative to president Muhammadu Buhari for now; so that he will rescue this nation from total collapse due to the destruction that has been done to the economy by the past administration.

“We all know that Buhari is transparent, honest. He has come with the Change philosophy.

“He has lived for these; to bring change to this nation. Since his military days, he stood to fight corruption, indiscipline.

“Many people fear him because he does not compromise corruption. And corrupt people are afraid that they will be brought to book. And those who have already looted the treasury of this nation are followed by the security agencies. By the grace of God, Buhari will not relent in this fight. 

“He will continue.

“The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die politics. Anybody who wants to lead this nation must sacrifice. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders, in this country, both locally and internationally,” he said.

Speaking earlier, convener of the rally and DYC National Chairman, Kassim Mohammed Kassim, said the team is ready, committed and dedicated to work for President Buhari to be re-elected in 2019.

Kassim further explained that they are working around the 36 states of the Federation, including Abuja, for the actualisation of President Buhari continuity mandate beyond 2019.

He claimed that they are working with over 15 APC governors towards actualising their goal .

“We felt there is a need for us to mobilise for president Buhari’s 2019 re-election. We know the role we played when president Buhari was away on medical checkup. A lot of people said Buhari will not come back but, we kept hope alive because many lost hope. We have mobilised for a rally in support of Buhari. We are calling on Buhari to come out and make a public statement to run in 2019. If this does not happen between now and Monday, we will be forced to go to court and invite him to come and make a public statement. Some of our leaders are misleading the youths in Nigeria; that power should be given to the youths.

“We are not in a hurry, all what we are asking for is that our leaders should involve us in the system; all those who want to contest in other parties are older than Buhari.

“This is an association in support of Buhari. We have almost over 20 governors supporting this movement. We are not saying he should declare but he should make a public statement. This was the same group that mobilised to Imo State and knelt down to Governor Rochase Okorocha not to run for the position of the president, then. Buhari has done well and he should be allowed to continue. We are not sponsored by anybody we are sponsoring ourselves as honourable members,” he said.

