2019: Buhari’ll call to congratulate me as President, says Prof. Moghalu— 29th July 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has joined the Presidential race on the platform of the Young People’s Party (YPP) where he hoped to emerge the next president of the country.
He also declared that, he looks forward to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call of congratulations to him in after the general election in 2019.
The financial expert, who stated this while addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna said, the need to change the present administration now more than ever before is imperative, stressing that he has offered himself to provide the real change that Nigerians will be better for.
According to Moghalu, Nigerians have suffered thousands of preventable job losses across the country in the past three years and might have added in no small measures to the increased crime rates and social vices witnessed within the years under review.
The former CBN deputy governor blamed the sad situation to bad economic policies by the Buhari led administration, adding however that, he has all it takes to fix Nigeria.
He stressed further that, under his leadership, things will be a lot better, adding that then welfare, security and well being of Nigerians will be given adequate priority.
Prof. Moghalu also blamed the present administration over the deteriorating insecurity of lives and property across the country.
While noting that security of lives and property remains a constitutional task of government, he said President Muhammadu has failed woefully in that aspect among several other areas of failure in governance.
He also promised improved health care for all Nigerians if elected President in 2019. He also faulted the nation’s health care system, while disclosing that his team was already putting in place an effective Primary Health Care programme.
Citizens of Kaduna who attended the town hall meeting which held at the famous Arewa house promised to canvass support for the Presidential hopeful come 2019, this is just as the don promised not to dash their hopes if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
