Home / National / 2019: Buhari support groups begin campaign in South South

2019: Buhari support groups begin campaign in South South

— 11th February 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would contest the 2019 presidential election against all odds emerged at the weekend as members of the Buhari support group have started opening campaign offices across the country with the official opening of a secretariat in Warri, Delta State.

The building belonging to the ‘Council For New Nigeria’, one of the over 200 Buhari Support Groups, was commissioned by Senator Ita Enang, special adviser to President Buhari on Legislatives Matters and assisted by Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Addressing supporters at the venue, Enang reeled out the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the past three years under Buhari and dispelled all false accusations being levelled in some quarters to rubbish the president’s reputation. 

He said Buhari had succeeded in tackling the hydra-headed problems of corruption as well as turning the economy around with his various policies, noting that his achievement in agriculture is obvious to Nigerians

  1. Tony 12th February 2018 at 8:17 am
    Someone should tell this group that south south and south east people can never vote for him. He murdered our people with his killer dance groups OPERATION CROCODILE SMILE and OPERATION PYTHON DANCE . Lest we forget his rehabilitated boko haram fighters in the name of fulani herdsmen ravaging the country. Nigerians can never give another four years to this evil man

  2. Michael Dodo l 12th February 2018 at 10:25 am
    This group must leave south soutb, because we must not cast our votes for murderers.thieves and liars.

