2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be President Muhammadu Buhari’s running-mate.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House Correspondents yesterday.

Shehu, while reacting to the string of victories recorded by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at last weekend’s by-elections in the country, said, the “decisive” victories in senatorial and state assembly elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi and States were an indication that the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket that won the 2015 election will ensure an encore in 2019.