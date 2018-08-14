– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - 2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency
14th August 2018 - EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu
14th August 2018 - SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority
14th August 2018 - DSS dismisses alleged video of recoveries at Daura’s residence
14th August 2018 - NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara
14th August 2018 - Gas: NNPC, Seplat to deliver 3.4bn scf per day
14th August 2018 - Trump berates sacked aide for releasing recorded tape showing he’s ‘puppet’
14th August 2018 - Falconets break China jinx, face Spain in quarterfinals
14th August 2018 - LOVETH UCHE 09098960532
13th August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu urges corps members to transform Kebbi communities
Home / Cover / National / 2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency
2019 JOINT TICKET

2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

— 14th August 2018

The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket.

• Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be President Muhammadu Buhari’s running-mate.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House Correspondents yesterday.

Shehu, while reacting to the string of victories recorded by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at last weekend’s by-elections in the country, said, the “decisive” victories in senatorial and state assembly elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi and States were an indication that the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket that won the 2015 election will ensure an encore in 2019.

The presidential media aide added that the APC wins in those states have proved that the ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket.

READ ALSO: Saraki, Atiku can’t beat Buhari, says Osinbajo

Shehu said the victories showed Nigerians no longer have time for politics of diversion, insults and mudslinging as well as what he called the “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop kind of PDP politics”.

While expressing the gratitude of the Presidency to Nigerians for the victories, Shehu assured them that the administration would not relent in delivering good governance and other promises it made in 2015.

The Presidential aide again appealed to the National Assembly to cut short their recess as there are urgent matters of importance, including budget shortfalls and its implementation that need to be addressed for the benefit of Nigerians.

Shehu further noted that vote buying during elections remains an offence and citizens have duty to report such incidences to law enforcement agents.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 JOINT TICKET

2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

— 14th August 2018

The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket. • Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • WITCH HUNT - EFCC DOES NOT

    EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu

    — 14th August 2018

    – Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo Besides, he…

  • MAJORITY

    SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority

    — 14th August 2018

    • Say Senate President, Deputy can only be removed by 73 majority ‘Yes’ votes Ismail Omipidan, Godwin Tsa (Abuja); Chukwudi Nweje (Lagos) Lawyers, including senior advocates, yesterday, weighed in on the raging controversy over the exact number of senators required to remove Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. Some lawyers including top…

  • DAURA VIDEO

    DSS dismisses alleged video of recoveries at Daura’s residence

    — 14th August 2018

    “In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the video clips in circulation on the recovery of cash and several items at the Katsina and Abuja homes of…

  • FIGHTER JET

    NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara

    — 14th August 2018

    A fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship were dispatched to attack the location within the forest. Upon arrival over the objective, several bandits were seen on motorcycles. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have killed scores of bandits terrorising the people of the state….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share