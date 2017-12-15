The Sun News
Latest
15th December 2017 - 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets
15th December 2017 - Ajimobi presents N267.4b Appropriation Bill for 2018
15th December 2017 - Mogajis give new kings 7 days to withdraw ultimatum against Olubadan
15th December 2017 - PDP mends fences with South West leaders
15th December 2017 - COVER TODAY FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2017
15th December 2017 - Why I stepped aside as COSON Chairman –Tony Okoroji
15th December 2017 - Movie legend, Eddy Ugboma plans big for 77th birthday
15th December 2017 - Why I stepped aside as COSON Chairman –Tony Okoroji
15th December 2017 - All set for seventh anniversary of Ayinde Barrister’s death
15th December 2017 - Bishop XL drops Notica
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets

2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets

— 15th December 2017

Major streets of Abuja were, on Thursday, adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019.
The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters.
The posters also has the picture of “Comrade Felix Ubokan”, with the words: “ We endorse you for 2019: Courtesy: Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo”.
The posters are coming less than 24 hours after a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, said he had ”absolute confidence and was exceedingly proud of the excellent job, Professor Osinbajo is doing as Vice President of Nigeria.”
Mr. Tinubu’s statement was in reaction to speculation that he may be picked by Mr. Buhari as his running mate in 2019.
The APC national leader said a report to that effect by SUN newspaper is a “classic case of utterly and irredeemably-fake news”.
Mr. Osinbajo has so far not made any comment regarding the 2019 election or his fate if the president chooses to seek re-election.
That, however, is not the case with Mr. Buhari.
He has so far tacitly shown on two occasions that he may be seeking reelection in 2019.
Addressing a group of Nigerians resident in Cote D’ Ivoire two weeks ago, Mr. Buhari said he arrived the meeting late because he had to wait for the two governors in his entourage, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi states.
“This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the company of the president, I think that will be another vote for me in the future,” Mr. Buhari said.
Mr. Tinubu also accompanied him on that trip.
Mr. Buhari while in Kano last week also revealed that he may re-contest.
At a State Banquet in his honour, the president said, “I know the elections (2019). If they are to be free and fair, if it is a question of numbers, if it is a question of allowing people to make their choice, then I think the people of Kano are in my pocket.”
”I am overwhelmed by the reception the people of Kano offered to me. This has indicated that I can still win an election in Kano. The people of Kano are aware of the tremendous job we did on security and agriculture.” (PremiumTimes)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Buhari/Osinbajo endorsement posters flood Abuja streets

— 15th December 2017

Major streets of Abuja were, on Thursday, adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019. The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters. The posters also has the picture of “Comrade Felix Ubokan”, with the words: “ We endorse…

  • Ajimobi presents N267.4b Appropriation Bill for 2018

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Iyo State, on Thursday, presented a budget proposal of N267.4billion to the state House of Assembly for 2018 fiscal year. The appropriation bill tagged: Budget of Stabilisation, is N60.4billion higher than the N207billion 2017 budget proposal. For 2018, the total recurrent revenue was put at N213.3billion, and…

  • Mogajis give new kings 7 days to withdraw ultimatum against Olubadan

    — 15th December 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Council of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis (family heads) yesterday asked the members of Ibadan Obas in Council to withdraw, within seven days, the 21-day ultimatum they issued Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, or face the wrath of Ibadan sons and daughters. The Obas in Council had, on Monday,…

  • PDP mends fences with South West leaders

    — 15th December 2017

    • Dickson in closed door meeting with Ladoja From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The trouble shooting efforts of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, has yielded fruits as leaders of the party in South West have declared support for the…

  • The Sun drags Copyright Commission’s Director of Prosecution to court over harassment

    — 15th December 2017

    The Sun Publishing Limited has dragged the Nigerian Copyright Commission’s (NCC) Director of Prosecution, Mr. Abdul Ter Kohol, to the Federal High Court in Abuja, over incessant threats and harassment arising from publication of a Page 3 Girl photograph. The suit, which also has The Sun Publishing Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie and Editor, Daily Sun,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share