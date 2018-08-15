– The Sun News
BUHARI

2019: Buhari new media center launches interactive website

— 15th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the  Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) will on Thursday launch its website (http://www.buharicentre.com).

In a statement by National Coordinator, BNMC, Bashir Ahmad, said the website, “designed to be an interactive platform, creates a hub for showcasing the achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and provides opportunities for exchange of ideas, verification, clarification and regular updates on the administration.”

He explained that a community section on the website (www.community.buharicentre.com) “enables Nigerians especially supporters of President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to create a simple profile for constant interaction, which includes sharing of posts to other social media platforms.

Members of the community will also be able to discuss and share the giant strides of the Administration and relevant and trending national issues. Also on the website is the Volunteer section where Nigerians can volunteer/mobilise for the President 2019 re-election bid.”

READ ALSO: Family Homes Fund gets new head

Ahmed who is also the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, added that the BNMC has a WhatsApp forum, which serves the larger supporters family, cutting across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, and it complements the website in ensuring accurate, balanced and fair information on the policies of the administration, with a willingness for effective feedback.

“Active members of the BNMC and social media influencers will be involved in a BNMC Project Tour, which will give many the opportunity to witness some of the milestone achievements of the administration across the country, and their benefits to Nigerians.

“President Muhammadu Buhari deeply loves Nigerians and he is committed to taking the country to greater heights, with a primary focus on securing lives and property, stirring an economy that considers the poor and underprivileged, and reversing the culture of corruption that has deprived majority to please a few.

“Get on the BNMC loop!”

