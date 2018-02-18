2019: Buhari must speak to Nigerians now – Sani

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senator Shehu Sani is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He represents Kaduna central in the senate. He has obviously become a household name in the Nigeria political space, just as he appears to have won the admiration of the Nigerian masses as a persistent voice crying in the wilderness.

In this interview, he insists President Muhammadu Buhari must speak to Nigerians now to say whether or not he wants to run. He also spoke on other issues of interest.

Why are you at the APC national headquarters?

I am at the national secretariat of the APC for two reasons. First is to personally express my support and solidarity to the efforts of the president in setting up a reconciliation committee headed by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We are confident that his intervention could most likely address the fundamental issues that are facing the party at both the national and at the state level. It is no more news that the APC is faced with crisis in some states where it holds sway as a party and this crisis has defiled solutions for over two years and efforts that were made in the past have not been able to address the problems. Nobody could have solved the problems other than President Muhammadu Buhari himself through Asiwaju Tinubu.

The governors cannot solve the problems of the APC because they are party to the crisis; APC Senators and members of the House of Representatives cannot solve the problem because they are party to the problems. The party at the national level cannot solve the problem because there is disrespect and disregard for the leadership of the party in the last two years. The very fact that the party itself has been inhibited with lack of funds and other challenges made it impossible for the party to bring members to order. What we need to understand very clearly is that crisis within a ruling party is not new and not strange. Each time you have a group of people who organise themselves and take over political power, you are bound to have internal crisis within the party.

It is so in the National Liberation Front in Algeria, it is so with the African National Congress, it is so in any political party you can think of in history that has taken over power. The APC crisis started earlier and hopefully, it will be healed so as to prevent it from inflicting some damages that could affect the fortunes of the party.

It is of concern that a party that came to power with so much goodwill and hope has found itself in a civil war with itself. Right now, the APC is both the government and the opposition because most of the criticisms and opposition that is going on in the country is within the APC itself. So, one tragedy that usually becomes the symptom that extinguishes a political party is absence of internal democracy. You can see the supremacy of the party in South Africa and in Ethiopia. But in Nigeria, there is no supremacy of the party because people holding position of executive power think that the party should be under them and not them under the party. That is where the crisis starts. If the state chairman of a political party can go and kneel down before a state governor for money to pay the rent of his office and feed his family, then you can imagine what becomes of that party.

There is also the syndrome of ‘the party is our own.’ If a clique of people believe that they founded the party and other people are strangers, then the recipe for crisis has been set. What we need to understand is the very fact that PDP was not destroyed from the outside, but from the inside. It is the elements within the PDP that were marginalised and oppressed that became the final nail on the coffin of her party. If the APC must learn anything, it must learn from the history and I believe that some of the people who left the PDP to join in this merger should not come with that bug and bacteria because those fundamental issues need to be addressed. If all party members are not treated equally and fairly, certainly there will be problem.

What is your take on Buhari’s 2019 presidential election?

One thing Nigerians refused to recognise is that they have the right to decide if they want the president to re-contest or not and he also has the right to accept or reject the decision of the people.

As far as I am concerned, any opinion on whether he should contest or not is simply an exercise of freedom of speech and is left for him to decide. However, in every consideration, he is constitutionally empowered to decide whether he wants to contest or not. But I think it is in the interest of the country and the interest of the party that President Buhari makes his position known. He should speak to Nigerians about his interest because right now, it has been his aides that are speaking on his behalf and whether they are doing it with his consent or not, no Nigerian for now knows. So for now, no one knows whether President Buhari will contest or not.

Will you be contesting the Kaduna governorship in 2019?

Well, in politics, there are things you want and there could be decision later of what may be or may not be. In the process where reconciliation is taking place now, I think it is in our interest to put our ambitions in our pockets according what Mr. President said and wait for Asiwaju to address the problem. It is going to be a tragedy if he fails. This is what I know and I can speak in parables. The pronouncement appointing Asiwaju to reconcile members has averted the tragedy of people decamping from the APC to the other parties. It has been able to do so at least for now.

Why is there a parallel APC exco in Kaduna state?

In Kaduna State today, we are having a problem and there are two APC secretariats. There is the one which the governor set up for himself and serves as his personal convenience where he can do whatever he wants to do and we also have our own APC secretariat, so, we have twins APC in Kaduna. Our own is the genuine one because the chairman of the party that was duly certified; elected and recognised by INEC was not the one the governor is dealing with. So, as far as we are concerned, we are here to tell the national leadership of the party that Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and other party stalwarts in Kaduna will not accept, tolerate, and endorse any form of tyranny by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

He has pocketed the party and wants to impose his will and he is exploiting his proximity to the president to unleash a reign of terror on the party. Right now, the party is already divided in Kaduna and it is for the national secretariat to note this and we have said it in clear terms. The problem has defiled solution for two years, but we believe that Asiwaju can do a lot of reconciliation and we hope that he will be able to achieve much because if Asiwaju fails, it is going to be doom for the party. When you see people fighting within the party, it is because they want to remain in the party. If they don’t want to remain within the party, they will simply walk away from the party.

So, we are saying in the 21st century Nigeria, there are those of us in the APC that will not accept any governor going into a room to write the list of his concubines, friends, his errand boys and aides and send them as executive of the party. We are going to remain in the APC and pursue this agenda and my presence here at the APC is to send a clear message appreciating Tinubu’s appointment and to tell them that it is in the best interest of the party that they don’t take sides or the most they can do is to give us equal treatment as far as Kaduna is concerned.

Why did the national assembly re-order the 2019 elections?

There is this impression people have about the national assembly, that there are pro and anti-Buhari senators. But, I do not think that is true. Nobody was elected to be pro or anti. We are all senators and on issues we vote or decide what our positions should be.

Having said that, the re-ordering of the sequence of elections was informed by a number of factors, one of which is the fact that the hitherto position as it were, where you start from the president and end up with the states was one in which we had the ‘bandwagon’ effect. Smaller parties felt that if you conduct presidential election and President Buhari wins, it means nobody will win any seat again; it is going to be President Buhari all through. So, now, what we are saying is that they should put the presidential election last so that Nigerians have the opportunity to vote for Senators and members of House of Representatives. They will elect the ones they want and reject those ones they do not want. The reason for this is very simple. We are trying to avoid mass trials, mass convictions and mass burials of senators and members of House of Representatives. So, by that, we will now allow each person to go to his grave or to be acquitted before ‘Justice Electorate’.

You claimed that El-Rufai is using his proximity to the president to do what he does in Kaduna. Do you see that affecting the electoral chances of Mr President in 2019?

He has been constantly bombarding us by name-dropping of the president in everything he does. ‘The president asked me to contest’. ‘The president said’ it is only me that he wants’. ‘The president said this and that. And the president has come to Kaduna over 12 times and he has never said anything to us.

So, we are only hearing it from El-Rufai and we are saying that we have been with the president from the outset, not him (El-Rufai) that is a new convert and we cannot in any way be treated as outcasts because you have access to the president. We are equal stakeholders in this party and that if the president has any message for us about Nasir El-Rufai, he should talk to us and not to hear it through Nasir El-Rufai because I knew the president before El-Rufai knew him and I have been respecting the president before El-Rufai began to respect him. I remembered when El-Rufai used to tell him that he was an old man that was not supposed to contest any election. I never believed that. So, as far as I am concerned, if this party will continue to be one and succeed in the next election, then we must have a level-playing ground. Senators and governors must live in peace with each other. We must address the problems of the states and whatever resolution that is reached by this committee must be endorsed by all interested parties.