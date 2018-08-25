Recently, General TY Danjuma called on rural communities to start defending themselves; as Military General, do you align with his view?

Why not, people are being killed and I should throw away the gun; I shouldn’t shoot the enemy? If I have the gun, I will shoot. Government doesn’t understand the position of the people because those who are saying General Danjuma is trying to incite people, they are just saying it so that people will not be blaming them. Anybody who knows General Danjuma very well, he is not a person who talks anyhow and for him to say that, there have been cases. Some of these people used Army uniform, and when you see them, you will think they are soldiers who have come to rescue you, then they will start shooting, so what do we say about that. We expect the Military to investigate properly, so that anybody who has done so should be punished. If it is the military I know, they will take action; if they are civilians then, how did they get those uniforms. Some people were caught in uniform and investigation is still going on to find out who they are. Luckily, the Customs seized them; I am one of those investigating to know how those things came about and we have not finished the investigation. People have the feelings that those people came from Kogi; we are investigating to find out whether the governor there is involved or the people just live in Kogi, we want to get the facts properly.

As deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, are you satisfied with the manner in which the military has been handling the issues of insecurity in the Middle Belt?

Why are you talking of Middle Belt alone; this killing is going on everywhere, it is happening in North East, North Central and we don’t talk of Middle Belt again. There is nothing like that; we only have Middle Belt Forum but there is no Middle Belt region. We have people being killed in North West, Niger, Zamfara, Delta areas among others. The President is doing his best but he needs the cooperation of everybody. A whole state may have a division or even a battalion, how big is that division? A state alone may have about 5 million people and when you talk about North Central, how many troops will you put in a state which may have 3 to 5 million people; are you going to put the whole military there; no. It depends on what the people say about the military but imagine if there were no military, what will you do? Imagine one state is going for election and they deployed 30, 000 police, what do we mean by that. It means they are going to get the police in millions. Instead of some people to do their job but they are not doing it; they put everything on the military; that is unfortunate.

Do you mean that the military should not be blamed?

I didn’t say they shouldn’t be blamed but some of the blames are not necessary; they over blow some of these things. There is indiscipline everywhere now; it also means that people don’t take action on certain things and then they keep on colluding. When I was governor in the old Bendel state, the President was complaining about no food to feed prisoners; I said what do you mean? There is no enough food for people and you are talking of prisoners. I asked, how many prisoners do we have? They said 200 and I said for what? Those 200 are people condemned. Today, nobody is ready to kill anybody condemned but is that how we should run a government? I think I killed all of them when I was the governor of Bendel State; I never knew how they killed them. I went to the prison myself and they showed me somewhere, then they put the hanger down and they told me to move out and they pressed something and the place became hollow, which means if I had remained there and they put the hanger and the place remained hollow, three minutes I am gone. Even when I was there, some people wrote that some people had behaved very well and asked if I can release them and I said why were they condemned? They killed some people and I said if the family of the people they killed said they have forgiven the people, then let them be released. But if somebody comes to write and say they have behaved well, is that how we should do things? I said they should be killed; we don’t behave like Judges, if somebody is condemned by the court that he should be killed, he must be killed.