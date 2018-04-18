2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman
— 18th April 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019.
A statement issued by the Director General of the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of the forthcoming campaign for the 2019 presidential poll.
An April 16 letter addressed to Keyamo stated that “ as you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, as the candidate for the said election.
“Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.
“In your capacity, you are to be the spokesperson for the campaign, during the nomination process and also, at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.”
On April 9, Buhari declared his second term bid.
He made the declaration during the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.
If the said 2019 will come. If the fraudulent political name Nigeria will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari will exist in this natives territory in 2019. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!
Keyamo, if you accept this appointment, Nigerian will know that you are not a mhuman right activist any longer, if you accept it, we will term you as a money monger.