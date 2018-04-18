The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Frenchman becomes first person in world to get ‘third face’ transplant
18th April 2018 - International inspectors enter Syria’s chemical site
18th April 2018 - Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug
18th April 2018 - Agony in Ebonyi village as violent wind hits 72 villages in Edda clan
18th April 2018 - How to end farmers/herders clashes with ADR — Ben Odoh, CEO, Negotiation PowerHouse
18th April 2018 - Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house
18th April 2018 - Fear grips Owerri residents as rainy season begins
18th April 2018 - Again, Umuleri raises the alarm, calls on Obiano, police to act fast
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium
18th April 2018 - Anti-corruption war: EFCC chair woos Abuja residents
Home / Politics / 2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman
Buhari

2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

— 18th April 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and  rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019.

A statement issued by the Director General of  the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,  said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of the forthcoming campaign for the 2019 presidential poll.

An April 16 letter addressed to Keyamo stated that “ as you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, as the candidate for the said election. 

“Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.

“In your capacity, you are to be the spokesperson for the campaign, during the nomination process and also, at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.”

On April 9, Buhari declared his second term bid.

He made the declaration during the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Share

About author

Rapheal

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th April 2018 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    If the said 2019 will come. If the fraudulent political name Nigeria will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari will exist in this natives territory in 2019. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. AK UROSS 18th April 2018 at 8:03 am
    Reply

    Keyamo, if you accept this appointment, Nigerian will know that you are not a mhuman right activist any longer, if you accept it, we will term you as a money monger.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia

Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

— 18th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.  The…

  • INEC

    INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs

    — 18th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make…

  • Buhari

    2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

    — 18th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and  rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019. A statement issued by the Director General of  the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,  said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of…

  • APC

    … Appointment not APC affair –Party

    — 18th April 2018

    •We’re not surprised –PDP, Yakasai •It’s hypocritical, says Odumakin Chinelo Obogo, with agency report The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the appointment of rights activist and lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation. The APC said it has nothing to do with…

  • NMA

    ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth –NMA

    — 18th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, told Nigeria the truth when he said the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will not take the country far. The NMA also said handling of the advice, which fizzled after it trended few days on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share