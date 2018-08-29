Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

Although, the meeting, which is the first since after the gale of defections that hit the party was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report, Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect -primary among other issues.

Daily Sun further gathered that the meeting was equally going to look at the possibility of dealing with all pending issues especially as they relate to those demanding automatic tickets.

The meeting holding at the New Banquet Hall of the State House started around 8.30pm. Notable persons in attendance are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, and former APC interim chairman, Bisi Akande.

State governors at the meeting included those of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi and Lagos.

Other leaders of the party in attendance are: Segun Oni, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Delta State governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Ebonyi State governor, Martin Elechi, former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, former Lagos State governor, Buba Marwa, Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo, Kabiru Gaya, former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, former Enugu State governor, Sullivan Chime, former Edo State governor, Osarieme Osunbor, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, former Akwa Ibom State governor, Goodwill Akpabio, former Bayelsa State governor, Sylva Timipre, Don Etiebet, and Information minister, Lai Mohammed, minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Power, Works and Housing counterpart, Raji Fashola, and that of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige among others.

Others are Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, Senators Hope Uzodinma, Godswill Akpabio, and Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang among others.