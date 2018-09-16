2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel

Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has charged its personnel to be prepared for deployment to maintain peace and work for the unity of the country, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near.

Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave the charge, maintained that as the general elections draw near, there is need for naval personnel to be vigilant, show strength of character and sincerity of purpose as they are deployed to maintain peace during the period.

The FOC NAVTRAC, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe, at the third quarter route march of the Command, said that for the effective deployment of naval personnel for the 2019 elections, there is need for adequate training of personnel to ensure success.

He said that negative elements in the society might want to use naval personnel for electoral malpractice, but the naval personnel must be extra vigilant to avoid being used.

The FOC NAVTRAC said that training a well-motivated force remains one of the pillars of the Chief of Naval Staff Vice, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ekwe Ibas’ strategic directives, he noted that without adequate training, naval personnel would not be able to perform in the theatre of operations.

The FOC tasked over 1,000 personnel of the Naval Training Command on physical fitness, urging them to take advantage of every opportunity presented by the service to ensure fitness and be ready for other deployments within the service.

Admiral Enoch said that all personnel of the service are expected to be physically fit to be able to perform their roles of protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

No fewer than 1,000 personnel of the Navy attached to the Naval Training Command, participated in the 10 kilometre Third Quarter Route March, organised to boost the physical fitness of naval officers and men.

The Third Quarter Route March, it was learnt, was third in the series of exercises designed to maintain all-round physical fitness of personnel of the Naval Training Command.

These efforts are, therefore, indicative of the premium the Navy places on the physical fitness of its personnel.

The essence of the exercise is to enhance operational capabilities of naval personnel, it is an opportunity for naval personnel to meet with colleagues undergoing training in different schools, it is an opportunity to be drawn out to interact and to exercise.