2019: Be battle ready to ensure smooth polls, IGP charges CPs

...Stay away from greedy politicians – Police boss tells commissioners

….Why we’ve not vacated Peace Corps premises – IGP

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has charged police officers across the country, especially commissioners of Police, to be battle ready to ensure a smooth, crisis-free and credible elections in 2019, as the country prepares to enter a new political phase.

IGP Idris also warned police officers not to hobnob with politicians who may want to induce them with financial gifts to perpetrate their negative plans during the general elections.

He gave the charge at a meeting with commissioners of police and above rank officers held at the Police Force headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The police boss, who said 2018 would determine the political situation in the country, urged the police officers to be steadfast, orderly, matured and resolute and carry out their duties professionally wherever they may be assigned to.

IGP Idris, while calling on police officers to rededicate themselves to the services of their motherland, said “Officers should be aware that from next year we are entering into another political phase of this country.

His words, “And these critical phase is that most of the elections would be conducted from next year.

“Officers should be steadfast, and please do their best to ensure that wherever you find yourself, you do your uttermost best to ensure that the political situation would be handled maturely and orderly.

“Number one, we have to avoid temptations wherever we find ourselves, it’s very important.

“Try to avoid temptation from the political gladiators and other people that may try to tempt you in the cause of having a smooth election.

“I want to appreciate every police officer across the country. We are doing our best within the limited resources available to us and I believe we will continue to deliver the best for this country.

“Police profession for long had been saddled with very efficient and professional officers and I believe we will need to continue this battle in the coming years, especially from next year when these elections would be conducted.

“Your job is a very difficult job, you know you are closer to the civil population more than any security agencies in this country.

“And I think at various levels, I want commissioners of police to imbibe it on their officers the need to be very available, to be professional to the civilian population, it is very very important.

“Because the civil populace have the trust in us and we have to positively serve the interest of the generality of Nigerians in ensuring that we have a fair and just election,” he said.

The IGP, while answering questions from journalist, on the invasion of the premises of Peace Corps of Nigerian, despite an order by a Federal High Court ordering the police to vacate the premises, said the police had appealed a Federal High Court judgment awarding the Peace Corps of Nigeria a N12.5 million compensation for unlawful arrest and detention of its officials.

Idris, who spoke through the commissioner of Police in charge of legal department, Mr. David Igbodo said, “We are on appeal and we have transmitted records to the Court of Appeal, until the full process of the court is completed, no action will be taken abut Peace Corps.

“Until the due process of the court is completed, it will not be wise for anybody to harass the Nigerian police force for not complying with the orders of court”.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had on Nov. 9, ordered the Nigeria Police to pay N12.5 million to the Peace Corps of Nigeria as compensation for unlawful arrest and detention of its officials and unseal its headquarters in Abuja.

On the re-organisation of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), the commissioner of police in charge of SARS, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, said the exercise was ongoing and that SARS commanders and officials are currently undergoing the IGP screening, in Abuja.

Gwandu, who assured that the SARS, would come out for the better after the reorganization, said the units would now concentrate only on violent crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cultism and other related violence.