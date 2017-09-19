The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - 2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against alleged imposition of candidates
19th September 2017 - Notorious armed robber arrested in Bayelsa
19th September 2017 - Safe migration cannot be limited to global elite – Guterres
19th September 2017 - Fayose to Lai Mohammed: Name ‘treasury looters’ sponsoring IPOB
19th September 2017 - S’East leaders hail Shetima, Oyegun, others, mobilise for Nwoye
19th September 2017 - UNGA: US may totally destroy North Korea, Trump thunders
19th September 2017 - Jigawa: Young wife commits suicide over husband’s plan to remarry
19th September 2017 - IPOB assures of safety of Muslims, non-indigenes in South East
19th September 2017 - Trump addresses UN General Assembly
19th September 2017 - Kaduna doctors plan strike action for October 2
Home / National / 2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against alleged imposition of candidates

2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against alleged imposition of candidates

— 19th September 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Stakeholders in Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, vowed to resist all attempts to impose candidates by political parties in the 2019 elections and the 2020 governorship election.

The stakeholders, in a coalition named Campaign for Development and Democracy in Bayelsa State (CDDB), comprising of notable politicians, civil servants, students, market women, Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and other interest groups, said they would mobilise ordinary Bayelsans to reject imposition of candidates.

A university don, Dr. Konrad Welson, who has been coordinating the affairs of CDDB, disclosed that structures had set up in the eight local government areas to agitate for social justice, development and good governance through participatory democracy.

Speaking at a town-hall meeting after the official opening of the Yenagoa secretariat of the CDDB, the group appealed to all the voters in the state to join forces with them to end ‘godfatherism’ in Bayelsa politics.

While insisting that the masses had the power to lead a revolution against the elites, it noted that it is within the power of stakeholders to ensure good governance in the state.

Speaking the event, Chief Prince Abeki, who hails from Yenagoa, blamed the people for neglecting their power and allowing selfish politicians to underdeveloped the state.

According to him moneybags have jeopardized the development of Bayelsa state by deceiving the people through buying of votes and other inducements.

His words “The time has come for the people to say no by choosing their credible and selfless leaders. The move by CDDB to sensitize the people and inaugurate chapters round the state is the foundation for a new Bayelsa. Today we are all out to inaugurate the Yenagoa chapter to start the foundation laying of a new Bayelsa. The people must have a re-think about all that we have lost and how we need to recover all. We have to change the narratives. We have caught the vision and we have the confidence to achieve our dreams.”

Another stakeholder, Mr. Fred Dimieari listed inducements and money politics as major reasons why Bayelsans have mortgaged the future of the state.

He pointed out that the masses should blame themselves for the state of affairs in Bayelsa adding that their actions and inactions led to the collapse of major institutions in Bayelsa and called on them to reverse the trend.

“The message is simply partnering with CDDB because of its mission of revolution in all the sectors of the state. The fault has been identified, the blames have been taken by all and the time to act is now. We have found ourselves in a deep forest, nobody is exempted because we all caused it and we are facing it. There’s hardly any institution of government that is working in the state, and it is time to get our way out’’

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against alleged imposition of candidates

— 19th September 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Stakeholders in Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, vowed to resist all attempts to impose candidates by political parties in the 2019 elections and the 2020 governorship election. The stakeholders, in a coalition named Campaign for Development and Democracy in Bayelsa State (CDDB), comprising of notable politicians, civil servants, students, market women, Civil…

  • Notorious armed robber arrested in Bayelsa

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The community policing championed by the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mr. Asuquo Amba, is yielding fruits with the arrest of a notorious armed robbe, Akim Fente, in Nembe. Fente according to investigations in Nembe had allegedly led his gang members to terrorize the people of Nembe Kingdom. He had been…

  • Fayose to Lai Mohammed: Name ‘treasury looters’ sponsoring IPOB

    — 19th September 2017

    Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has challenged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to name those “treasury looters” that he claimed were sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying “it is high time Nigerians begin to hold the Information Minister accountable for his frivolous claims.” Governor Fayose, who said the…

  • S’East leaders hail Shetima, Oyegun, others, mobilise for Nwoye

    — 19th September 2017

    South East leaders on Tuesday condemned the fatuous attempt by some politicians and youths to insult the intelligence of Anambra people and scorn the dignity of Governor Kashim Shetima, Dr. Hassan Lawal and other members of the Anambra All Progressives Congress (APC) Election Planning and Strategy Committee. The leaders praised the National Working Committee (NWC)…

  • UNGA: US may totally destroy North Korea, Trump thunders

    — 19th September 2017

      United States president, Donald Trump made his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning. The statement was laced with tirades against perceived enemy states of the US such as Iran which he decried the last nuclear deal the country had with Iran under President Barack Obama. Trump said the deal…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share