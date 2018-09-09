– The Sun News
2019: Bayelsa APC opts for direct primaries

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have aligned with the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to adopt direct primaries to pick candidates of the party for the 2019 election.

The option was adopted at the stakeholders meeting which was presided over by a former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The former acting governor, Werinipre Seibarugu who moved the motion for the adoption of direct primaries and seconded by the former chief of staff of Bayelsa Government, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, argued that the system will allow party consensus and all-inclusive system necessary for the party to grow.

Sylva noted that the APC in Bayelsa can now boast of quality aspirants vying for the house and national assemblies’ elections.

He stressed that with the quality of candidates in APC, compared with what other parties have, the party is now head and shoulder above others.

On his part, Lokpobiri commended the party leaders and supporters for unanimously voting for the direct system of primaries and also, noted that “the direct primary was adopted to give sense of belonging and it will not allow some persons to hijack the party for personal gains.”

He also noted that by the decision, the Bayelsa chapter of APC has shown that “it can align with the centre” and that “the party is ready for progress, with victories in the 24 seats of House of Assembly and the National Assembly seats.”

On the issue of governance in Bayelsa, the senator  declared that the people of the state are begging for help, out of hunger and desperation for progress.

“In the past, when complaints came, I answered them that they were reaping what they deserved by voting for the wrong person and party.

“But now, the suffering is enough.

“The people of Bayelsa have suffered enough. The next election will be used to send a message that this is the time for our people.

“To me if we select the right candidate, we will win the House of Assembly and National Assembly seats,” he reiterated.

