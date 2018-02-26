2019: Bauchi stakeholders endorse Buhari, Dogara

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Concerned stakeholders and elders from Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State have thrown their weight behind the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara for re-election to represent them yet again in 2019.

Dogara has been elected three times in his constituency, twice on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and once on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference at Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat (NUJ), Bauchi, on Monday, leader of the group, AIhaji Isiaka Suleiman, said the decision to endorse President Buhari and Hon. Dogara was taken after critical and in-depth performance basement and after due consultation with the people of Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro.

Suleiman, who is the Turaki of Dass, said:”Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has performed exceptionally excellent in delivering the dividends of democracy, not only to his constituency but even beyond.

“Given his political antecedents, he is a man with professional

sagacity, immense insight, and profound intellectual acumen. He is an astute administrator paragon of peace, epitome of Justice, political icon of our time and place, great achiever and a promise deliverer”.

The forum also endorsed President Buhari in 2019 adding “the concerned stakeholders from Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro Local Governemnt Areas, declare our support and endorsement for Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari as our candidates for House of representatives and President of Nigeria Respectively.”

Suleiman also enumerated some achievements recorded by Dogara in the last two and a half years including construction and fully equipped of 25 modern clinics, free health care services for 67,000 patients from Gombe, Yobe, Plateau, Kaduna and Adamawa states, monthly medical bills of over 150 people and different roads projects that transform the landscape of their constituency.

He added: “Dogara, in the discharge of his constitutional responsibility as a Speaker sponsored the bill of the year for the establishment of North-East Development Commission (NEDC) as his region has been ravage by insurgency.

“The bill was meant to rehabilitate, reconstruct, recover and redevelop the North East. He made history as the first ever Speaker to step down from his seat to sponsor a bill. The bill was unanimously supported by all members”

The forum thereby called on all citizens of the constituency who intend to contest for House of Representatives or President to suspend their ambition and support Yakubu Dogara and Buhari re-election bid in 2019.

“As our commitment to this noble struggle, in addition to canvassing for vote, we the concerned stakeholders have resolved to purchase the interest and nomination forms for Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara come 2019.

“We would beg and persuade to continue, if he refuses, we would force him, if he persistently resist, we would be left with no option rather than to take legal action, for the court to compel him to accept request. After all we are very sure that he will answer our call” he said.