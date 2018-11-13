Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Ogun State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dimeji Bankole, has reiterated his commitment to tackle unemployment, bad roads and economic complexity in the state, if elected governor in 2019.

Bankole, who made this known, on Tuesday, while addressing the people of Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, as part of his tour of local government areas in the state, also lamented the bad condition of roads in Imeko and environs.

According to him, “Condition of roads in this area is deteriorating and belies the infrastructural drive of the current administration in the state”.

The ADP governorship candidates, who also paid a visit to the traditional ruler of Imeko town, Oba Benjamin Oyeditan, assured the monarch of mass employment opportunities for the youth of the local government, if elected as governor of the state in 2019.

“I will not stop saying it, mass employment is our watchword, we cannot open our eyes and watch the youth being jobless, I can’t promise what I cannot do, I want to assure the people of Ogun State that, if elected as the next governor of the state, I will make sure I provide jobs for the youth, because , our youths need job to live on.

“Our youths need job opportunities, the well-being of the people should be taken with every seriousness. We cannot continue to build bridges, award contracts without considering the populace.

“Mass employment has only been our party slogan, because, I discovered that most graduates are unable to get jobs and that is why I need your support, so that I can be able to achieve my aims.

“The current administration has been busy with awarding contracts, building unnecessary bridges without considering the populace. The administration never showed concerns about employment for the youths, the economy and the well-being of the people”. Bankole said.

In his remarks, Oba Oyeditan urged the governorship candidate not to forget Imeko- Afon, if elected the next governor of the state.

“We are suffering here, our youths are lacking jobs, we have bad roads, no tertiary institutions and unstable electricity.”

“The people of the local government have been forsaken by the current administration. So,we are appealing to you when you become the next governor, do not forget us here”. The monarch appealed.