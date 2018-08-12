– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - 2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart
12th August 2018 - International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development
12th August 2018 - Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary
12th August 2018 - Couple-pilots celebrate one decade of marriage on air
12th August 2018 - 29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji
12th August 2018 - PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant
12th August 2018 - 2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye
12th August 2018 - Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final
12th August 2018 - Halep turns back Barty to reach Montreal final
12th August 2018 - PDP candidate wins Cross River Assembly by-election
Home / National / 2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart
AYADE

2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart

— 12th August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Ahead of 2019 general election, a senior citizen and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River STate, Sir Patrick Iwara, has said Governor Ben Ayade’s giant strides in agriculture and the industrial sectors stands him out as the best option for the state.

Speaking to newsmen while declaring his intention to run for the Cross River central senatorial district in the platform of PDP for the second time at his home town Ugep during the weekend, Iwara said it would be good politicking for Cross Riverians to give the incumbent governor another opportunity for a second term to complete the gigantic legacy projects he already started.

The former member of National Economic and Intelligence Committee said it was high time the people stopped playing politics with everything especially the issue of governance as the Ayade administration had done enough within the limited resources available to re-position the state from civil service statue to an emerging industrial hub within the south-south zone.

Said he, “Governor Ayade is taking on a lot of projects including garment factory, Calapharm, rice seedlings factory and coco factory with a little resources.

“Three years is too short for any impact to be felt. So for me, I will like to give him an opportunity for a second term so that those projects will not fail because a new administration coming may not be interested in those projects like our typical governance and it becomes an abandoned projects.”

Arguing that if 80 per cent of those projects were completed, the system would be re-energised and add value as well as create employment opportunities for the people of the state.

Iwara, therefore, called on other senior citizens of the state and founding members of the party, to rally round Governor Ayade to salvage the state and take it to the next level where equity, justice and economic prosperity reigns.

READ ALSO: International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development

Debunking rumours making the rounds that the governor intended to defect before 2019 general election, Iwara said, “He (Ayade) is not defecting to APC.  He wants to be a governor of the PDP.

“He wants re-election on the platform of the PDP. His defecting will be like committing treason and it would be counterproductive to him and his political career.

“The Governor has integrity and he has assured us in PDP forum that he is not going anywhere.”

Reacting to the gale of defections in the country, Iwara said it was as a result of lack of ideology within the party system that has contributed to destroying party politics and make it look as if Nigeria lacks direction.

READ ALSO: Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary

He, however, predicted that the defections would continue until the political actors come together to find lasting solutions to the political imbroglio.

He called on Nigerians to vote out the APC in 2019 as the change the party promised is not only a fluke, but a bitter pill to swallow.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AYADE

2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart

— 12th August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar Ahead of 2019 general election, a senior citizen and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River STate, Sir Patrick Iwara, has said Governor Ben Ayade’s giant strides in agriculture and the industrial sectors stands him out as the best option for the state. Speaking to newsmen while declaring his intention…

  • SMILE

    International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development

    — 12th August 2018

    NAN An NGO, Strategy for Mentoring Initiative and Leadership Empowerment (SMILE) on Sunday called for an enabling environment to help youths to develop themselves and contribute to national development. Mrs Bimpe Bamgbose-Martins, President of the group, made the call in Lagos while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in commemoration of the International…

  • PDP

    Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary

    — 12th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Ahead of the 2019 general election, the youths of Bomadi/ Patani Federal Constituency in Delta State have called for a credible, free and fair primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect its candidate for the election. Hon. Nicholas Mutu who presently occupies the seat is of the PDP and…

  • LALONG

    PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant

    — 12th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A governorship aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Plateau state,  Engr. Ponyah Ibrahim, said PDP will sweep Governor Simon Lalong  and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the 2019 general election. He noted that Plateau people were tired and fed up of deceit…

  • DARIYE

    2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye

    — 12th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Joshua Dariye, who is serving 14 years jail term at the Kuje prison, in Abuja, has urged his supporters to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general election. Dariye, in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share