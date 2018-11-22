Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Atiku Mandate Group has said that the former vice president has the required capacity to turn around the nation’s economy for good.

The group described the plan unveiled by Atiku as the most viable path to resurrecting the comatose Nigerian economy, and pave the way to poverty alleviation and the security of lives and property of all citizens.

In a statement by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Sunny Areh said the plan is not a campaign promise but a working policy statement that encompasses all areas that afflict every sector of the society and therefore gives Nigerians hope of a better future.

The group which promised to deliver five million votes to Atiku nationwide, added that the plan is a testimonial to the avowed stance of the PDP presidential candidate to provide jobs to the teeming youths whose future has been put on hold through thoughtless, redundant and ineffective policies of the present administration.

According to the statement, the wide acceptance of the Atiku plan “is a confirmation that Nigerians are willing to give the PDP presidential candidate the mandate to effectively and passionately drive a working economy that caters to the general well-being as well as meet the yearnings and aspirations of citizens.

“We believe Atiku Abubakar, working as a collective with others who are passionate about the future of the country will get Nigeria working again. We are confident that he has the requisite discipline to provide leadership, devoid of parochialism and nepotism that the country has been witnessing in the last three and half years of the Buhari presidency.

“Atiku Abubakar is the Mr. Turnaround who, through his proactive and pan-Nigerian vision will lead the country into the future as president. We are convinced beyond doubts that his integrity and proven competence will greatly enhance the turning around of the nation’s fortunes for the betterment of every citizen.”