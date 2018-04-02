The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - 2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC
2nd April 2018 - Okorocha has failed God, Imo people -Bishop
1st April 2018 - Catholic Bishop flays Buhari over Lagos visit
1st April 2018 - Cattle rustlers, kidnappers swear to Quran, Bible in Kaduna
1st April 2018 - Easter: God will surprise Nigeria very soon – Bishop Nwokolo
1st April 2018 - 9 Ondo NURTW officials injured in road crash
1st April 2018 - Federal Govt to build N13 billion zonal prison in Bauchi
1st April 2018 - Nigeria investigates Cambridge Analytica for breaches in 2007, 2015 polls
1st April 2018 - FG to build N13b prison in Bauchi
1st April 2018 - Days of arms struggle over – Ateke
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC

2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC

— 2nd April 2018

…Ex-VP’s designer declares for House of Reps               

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Atiku House 2 House Campaign Organisation (AH2H) has begun a three-day sensitisation rally in Anambra State, for eligible voters to get permanent voter card (PVC) which would enable them exercise their franchise in 2019 presidential election.

National Coordinator of AH2H, Col Chinyere Obi (retd), said the rally would take the group round the 21 local government areas of the state to ensure that all urban and rural dwellers in Anambra, who are of voting age would exercise their voting rights in next year’s election by voting for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing state and council executive members of the support group at Trivoli  Hotel, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, before the kick off of the rally, Col Obi (retd) said AH2H has chosen to move round the 21council areas to ensure grassroots mobilisation of eligible voters.

Obi, flanked by her state coordinator, Ikechukwu Emenike, explained that the sensitisation effort would be extended to Abia, Imo and, later, other states in the South East geopolitical zone to ensure a massive turnout of voters in 2019 presidential poll.

“We are not campaigning yet. But, we want to make sure everybody has a voter’s card to ensure everybody knows that Atiku is coming as a president to rescue Nigerians from the ugly situation they have found themselves. Atiku is the only man who can end the economic hardship and security challenges Nigerians are facing now. This will be simple for him because he knows the art of governance due to his wealth of experience,” Obi said.

Meanwhile, personal interior designer to  the former vice president,  Kenneth Amabem, yesterday ,declared his intention to run for Njaba, Isu, Nwangele, Nkwere Federal Constituency in Imo State.

Amabem, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said he has chosen to vie for the position under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to truly identify with the Igbo origin.

Explaining why he opted for APGA,  he said it is the only party that has the interest of the people of South East at heart.

“I had offers from APC and PDP to actualise my dream, but I chose APGA because I believe it is about time Ndigbo identified with one political party; with APC and PDP, they can never achieve their goal.”

Speaking on why he is vying for the position, Amabem said his constituency never witnessed federal presence in the last 16 years and promised to give a good representation if elected.

“Having worked closely with senators and other federal house members in the country, I think I am better qualified to replicate the good works of Peter Obi and Obiano in Anambra State.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC

— 2nd April 2018

…Ex-VP’s designer declares for House of Reps                David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Atiku House 2 House Campaign Organisation (AH2H) has begun a three-day sensitisation rally in Anambra State, for eligible voters to get permanent voter card (PVC) which would enable them exercise their franchise in 2019 presidential election. National Coordinator of AH2H, Col Chinyere…

  • Okorocha has failed God, Imo people -Bishop

    — 2nd April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of  Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey  Okorafor, has said the Imo State Government, led by Rochas Okorocha, has not only failed God, but the people of the state. Okorafor said the governor displayed this by his undemocratic mode of  administration and his avowed determination to foist his son-in-law…

  • Buhari gives EASTER message

    Catholic Bishop flays Buhari over Lagos visit

    — 1st April 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor, yesterday has tasked the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to always apply the principle of equity and fairness in its approach to issues of national concern. Bishop Ezeokafor who spoke at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka…

  • Cattle rustlers, kidnappers swear to Quran, Bible in Kaduna

    — 1st April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna A total of 750 cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers at the weekend swore oaths on the Quran and the Bible, that they will no longer engage in criminal activities again. The repetance by the kidnappers was the efforts of the new commissioner of police in Kaduna state, Austin Iwar who has been…

  • Bishop NWOKOLO

    Easter: God will surprise Nigeria very soon – Bishop Nwokolo

    — 1st April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Disturbed by the current economic hardship, political divisions and insecurity of lives and property which threaten Nigerians, Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev Dr.Owen Nwokolo, has encouraged Nigerians to preserve and wait for the Lord as, according to him, “God will soon surprise the nation.” Bishop Nwokolo, who stated this…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share