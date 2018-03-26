2019: Atiku pledges 40% cabinet positions to youths

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to give 40 percent of appointments in his cabinet to youths; if he wins the 2019 presidential election.

He made the pledge at the inauguration of the national and state executives of a pro-Atiku group, Intellectual Think-Tank for Atiku (ITTA), yesterday.

Atiku, who was represented by Chairman of All Atiku Support Group (AASUG), Oladimeji Fabiyi, said the 40 percent representation is because of the “critical role” youths play in elections.

“Having identified the critical role of youths in the emergence of any leader, I pledge to give youths 40 percent of appointments in my cabinet if elected as the president of Nigeria in 2019. As a youth-friendly leader, who thinks and understands the feelings of youths, I urge them to give me the chance to make their dreams possible,” said Atiku.

Speaking in his own capacity, Fabiyi said Atiku had consistently shown care and concern about the plight of the youth in the country. He said the former vice-president is one of the major jobs creators in the country and that youths are the major beneficiaries.

Also, his wife, Titi, said her husband deserves to secure the People Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the 2019 presidential election. She was represented by Senator Folashade Bent.