2019: Atiku’ll be Nigeria’s Trump – Ogun

Lawrence Enyoghasu

As the political landscape hots up, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member representing Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Sergius Ogun, speaks about the chances of the PDP returning to power in 2019.

Ogun who is also the chairman, House Committee on Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) speaks on a number of other issues in the polity.

Ahead of 2019 elections, what is the PDP doing to recover back their base?

The PDP as a party is consulting, reaching out to members that have left and also reaching out to new blocs. There is a suggestion that some people would want the name changed and I know the leadership of the party is doing all that but hopefully by August clearly, we would know the direction of things.

Do you think the PDP would be able to guarantee what the people are looking for if it returns to power?

To a large extent, my pain is the way the APC has turned out because the beauty of democracy is that you cannot have a party in power forever if you are practicing democracy. In the western world, you have a party that has been there two terms, maximum, three terms. I am talking about the UK and the U.S. Because when a new party comes in, they tend to do things differently to benefit and impress the people that was what I thought APC was bringing despite that my party lost. Again, if we should go back to history, I think PDP worked for this country. I also think that it got to a time when maybe they took the people for a ride that it doesn’t matter, it can never happen.

Look, at all the projects that the present day government is commissioning, they were all done by the PDP. Why did we not complete them? I give you an example. They are planning to commission a water project in my village in Edo State, that project was finished since 2012, a N2.4b project but the present Minister of Water Resources that never gave a dime to that project is coming to commission it. We are talking about increase in power. How many NRPP projects has this government built? Zero! But they are talking about increase in megawatt. Everything they met on ground was built by the PDP. Like I said, the PDP took the people for a ride. We could have finished those projects on time, we could have delivered more but it is a good thing. I believe we have learnt our lessons. With the way they are handling our members now, I believe when we have opportunity to come back, we would want to pay Nigerians back for bringing us back to power.

Your party members have been portrayed as persons who dipped their hands in the till; is it that these people would not be brought to book even if the PDP returns to power?

I think it is a Nigerian thing, if I may digress a bit. 2006, I was discussing with

a friend in Kano, the then governor; Shekarau lost the Nasarawa local government in the elections. My friend called me and said they are never going to allow that to happen. The next day he told me they have reversed it. He said how can the governor lose his own local government? And I said to him, this is very dangerous. A friend of mine who doesn’t live in this country but has his business here was sympathetic to ACN in Lagos. When Obanikoro’s son won Eti-Osa local government, the same thing they told me. How can the PDP win the local government around where Tinubu’s house is, that they would not allow it to happen. Shortly after that Kano incident, I engaged Thisday Columnist, Simon Kolawole for a long time on text message. What was the conversation? That, that election result was very dangerous. There was no APC then, it was ACN. I said, look, we should use one broom to beat these politicians. I didn’t even know I was going to contest any elections then. If we say it is PDP today, by the time you so flog them, by the time you send PDP out, you have another party in power, you would start afresh but if you whip all of them as politicians and whip them into place, whichever party that comes, you have already told them what you expect of them and I think we failed to do that.