Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President of Nwaudo Football Club and chairman of Nwaudo Foundation, Christian Uchendu, has called on all Nigerians to pray for the presidential bid of People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Uchendu, a staunch supporter of Atiku’s presidential race, made the call in Gboko, Benue State, on Saturday.

He maintained that it was only through the prayers of Nigerians that Atiku can win and then do the right thing to bring about developmental strides in the country.

He said further that there were many agents of darkness that are militating against the progress of this country but that with the prayers of all Nigerians, the country shall overcome.

While expressing assurance that Atiku has all it takes to win the 2019 presidential elections, Uchendu however advised him to build the youths by co-opting them into his cabinet stressing that the youths are the future leaders of Nigeria.

Said he, “I have no doubts in my mind that Atiku has all it takes to win the forthcoming presidential election but my advice to him is that if he eventually wins, he should not forget the youths.

“He should appoint many youths into his cabinet as well as other sensitive positions in the country and see how well Nigerian youths can perform if given the opportunity.

“I said so because the youths want to live long to enjoy the fruit of their Labour but old men and women have only a short time to live and so, would be more concerned about their health without thinking much about the general interest of the masses.”

Asked why he keeps emphasizing on Atiku as Nigeria’s next president, the business mogul recalled that in 2015, people were saying it was not possible for a seating president to lose election but it happened and Goodluck Jonathan lost to Buhari.

“I am not saying that Buhari will lose but the way I’m seeing it, it looks like Nigerians are ready for a change and the pendulum can swing either ways. Besides, Atiku has done a lot of things in many sectors of the country that has impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“I am not a politician but I am routing for the best president for Nigeria because Nigeria is my country and all I want is for Nigeria to be the best country in the whole world. However, whoever wins between Atiku and Buhari should not forget the youths,” Uchendu advised.