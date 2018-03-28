2019: Atiku formally joins presidential race

• Nigerians must sack APC –Wike

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared intent to contest for the presidency in 2019.

Atiku made his intention known in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

This was just as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared that Nigerians must take up the solemn responsibility of sacking the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government next year.

All these occurred at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during Atiku’s visit; to consult with leaders of the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Atiku said he is offering himself to set the country on the path of growth, after the serial failure of the APC and that since 2015, the APC-led federal government has destroyed the education, health and infrastructural sectors through poor budgetary allocations and releases.

He said: “Since 2015, we have not seen a 100 kilometres constructed by the APC federal government anywhere in the country.”

The former vice president said that the APC has destroyed the foundation of unity and cohesion of the country.

“I have never seen Nigeria so divided along religious, ethnic and regional lines. This division is as a result of the mismanagement of the APC,” said Atiku.

The presidential hopeful called on Rivers PDP stakeholders to support his ambition to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate.

On his part, Wike urged PDP members, irrespective of their status, to ensure that the march to the Presidential Villa is not truncated by disunity.

He urged PDP presidential aspirants to contest within acceptable limits, as the race is not a do-or-die affair but a movement to oust the APC.

Said Wike: “Every presidential aspirant must see himself as a member of the larger PDP family. We must do everything to ensure that PDP returns to the presidential villa in 2019.

“Only one aspirant will become a candidate. We will do everything to ensure that the party comes out with a candidate that has a track record to upstage the APC.”

The governor said he has received former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, and now Atiku, and noted that other aspirants would be offered the platform to consult with Rivers PDP members.

“God will make sure that the right candidate emerges. When the right candidate emerges, we will team up and remove this bad government. There is no benefit that Rivers state has gotten from this APC federal government. All the APC federal government is doing is plotting to rig the 2019 elections,” Wike added.

Speaking further, the governor said Atiku has the right qualification to fly the PDP flag, but urged him to extend his consultations.

Also, former Enugu State governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, noted that “Atiku is a detribalised Nigerian, with the capacity the rescue the country.”

Former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, affirmed that “Atiku is a true Nigerian , with business and political links across the country,” and that Nigeria needs the former vice president to revive the country.