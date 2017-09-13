The Sun News
2019: Atiku doesn't need godfather to succeed – Lawyer
2019: Atiku doesn't need godfather to succeed – Lawyer

2019: Atiku doesn’t need godfather to succeed – Lawyer

— 13th September 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based lawyer and National Coordinator, Democracy Dividends Development Initiatives, (DDDI), a  nongovernmental organisation; Mr. Suleiman Ahmed Akasawua, has said that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, did not need any godfather to execute his presidential ambition in 2019.

Akasawua said this that the former vice president had in place for long, a strong political structures which some notable politicians even used to ride to power in 1999.

Speaking as a guest on Kaduna based Television station (DITV), on Wednesday, the lawyer added that Atiku Abubakar was at an advantage in the nation’s political game because he had also played godfatherism to such notable politicians in the past.

He said Atiku Abubakar inherited the political structures from his close political ally, late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua, who died in detention under the administration of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Lawyer Akasawua said those accusing Abubakar of corruption during his time as a Customs boss, are not being fair to him because they lack evidence against the presidential hopeful.

“Let me say it here that Atiku Abubakar does not need any godfather to win election in this country.

“This is because he has a formidable political structures which he inherited from his political ally, I mean, late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua, who died under a military government.

“He has been maintaining and oiling this political structures since the death of Yar’adua, and many notable politicians have used these structures to ride to power, particularly in 1999 general elections.

“So, I can confidently say that in a fair and free election, nobody can defeat Atiku. He win beat every other contestants flat down”.

On the issue of restructuring the country as advocated by Atiku, the lawyer said the Federal Government must take the matter serious and allow the people to feel at home by bieng independent in their regions.

He said it is by so doing that the power that is bieng concentrated at the centre can be reduced to pave way for fast development through regional competitions as it was done in the fisrt republic.

Post Views: 3


About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

