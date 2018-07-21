– The Sun News
ATIKU

2019: Atiku declares for President, says ‘APC has plunged Nigeria into poverty’

— 21st July 2018

BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku made the formal declaration in a mega rally, in Yola, on Saturday.

Atiku, flanked by the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, among other top officials of the party, said he has decided to run for the president of Nigeria to correct the grave danger of poverty, unemployment and insecurity that the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari has plunged Nigeria into.

Atiku said, “Under Buhari’s government, Nigeria has become a divided country than it has ever been in its history.

“Nigeria now has the highest unemployment rate in the country as over ten million Nigerian youths are unemployed in the country.

“APC government has destroyed our economy, taking over Nigeria’s economy with the economy growth measured at 7℅ and brought it down to less than 2℅.

“Our country has become insecure than it has ever been in the history of the country and more people have been killed in Nigeria under the APC government than in Afghanistan when it was at war.

“The government of PDP is ready to bring back to Nigerians the era of prosperity, security and wealth.”

The national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus while speaking at the occasion said, APC has failed completely and has blood trailing it everywhere it goes.

Secondus said the Federal Government has failed to remit funds to state governments in the past two months due to failure in governance.

He described President Buhari’s government as a government that has failed to take care of its citizens.

He called on Nigerians to mobilise and vote against a government that has failed to provide jobs for Nigerian youths.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 21st July 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Reply

    Nothing on earth will keep fulani in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Vultures of blessed heaven must feed on the criminal tout call Atiku from Cameroon in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. There’s no Democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

