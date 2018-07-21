2019: Atiku declares for President, says ‘APC has plunged Nigeria into poverty’

BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku made the formal declaration in a mega rally, in Yola, on Saturday.

Atiku, flanked by the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, among other top officials of the party, said he has decided to run for the president of Nigeria to correct the grave danger of poverty, unemployment and insecurity that the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari has plunged Nigeria into.

Atiku said, “Under Buhari’s government, Nigeria has become a divided country than it has ever been in its history.

“Nigeria now has the highest unemployment rate in the country as over ten million Nigerian youths are unemployed in the country.

“APC government has destroyed our economy, taking over Nigeria’s economy with the economy growth measured at 7℅ and brought it down to less than 2℅.

“Our country has become insecure than it has ever been in the history of the country and more people have been killed in Nigeria under the APC government than in Afghanistan when it was at war.

“The government of PDP is ready to bring back to Nigerians the era of prosperity, security and wealth.”

The national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus while speaking at the occasion said, APC has failed completely and has blood trailing it everywhere it goes.

Secondus said the Federal Government has failed to remit funds to state governments in the past two months due to failure in governance.

He described President Buhari’s government as a government that has failed to take care of its citizens.

He called on Nigerians to mobilise and vote against a government that has failed to provide jobs for Nigerian youths.