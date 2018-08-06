2019: Archbishop Idahosa cautions politicians against do-or-die politics— 6th August 2018
Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa has called on politicians to shun do-or-die politics by allowing the wishes of Nigerians to prevail in 2019 general elections.
She urged Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to play politics according to the rules and embrace peace for God’s will to manifest in the nation.
The Archbishop of Church of God mission International said this while speaking with newsmen in Benin-City.
The Septuagenarian said, “We are saying to them that it is not a do-or-die. Enough is enough. Lets do it the way that God wants us to do it.
“There is no reason for killing, destruction of property. Once a life is gone, is gone. That page is close. Death is final. There is nothing anyone can do about death.
“As for 2019 general elections, I believe that God has put us here and whatever we say or desire, will come to pass.
“I believe it that the will of God must be done in Nigeria. Not the will of the enemies, but the will of God. God has made us – Nigeria and he put us here and no one can eradicate Nigeria”, she said.
The Cleric proclaimed that Nigeria will be a desired nation by 2025, adding that the prayers of the saints have kept Nigeria as one indivisible entity so far.
She continued, “I believe that this nation is going to prosper. I believe that this nation is going to do well.
“In 2005, God spoke to me and said Margaret, in 2025, Nigeria will be a desired nation. I believe God.
“I am begging all politicians from the President down to the man in the street to allow God to work in our nation.
Archbishop Idahosa, who said nothing could justify the killings of Nigerians in some parts of the country, however, assured that Nigeria would not disintegrate.
She continued, “The Saints are on their kneels every time lifting Nigeria up in prayers. We believe that the desire of the righteous cannot be eroded. Whatever the desire of the Children of the living God wish is, that is what lord will honour”.
