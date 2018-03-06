The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - 2019: Araraume dares Okorocha
5th March 2018 - First Lady laments low number of women in key positions 
5th March 2018 - Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje
5th March 2018 - Imo guber: My destiny not in your hands, Araraume tells Okorocha
5th March 2018 - How Nigeria can win World Cup, by President George Weah
5th March 2018 - Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili
5th March 2018 - Alleged attack on Bishop: I commend Obinna for saying the truth – Okorocha
5th March 2018 - Benue court denies six Fulani herdsmen bail
5th March 2018 - FG to demolish property along Akanu Ibiam airport runway
5th March 2018 - World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Araraume dares Okorocha

2019: Araraume dares Okorocha

— 6th March 2018

•Says gov can’t determine his destiny

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that Governor Rochas Okorocha cannot decide his destiny.

He stated this yesterday while reacting to the recent comment by the Imo State governor that he can never be a governor in the state.

Araraume made the remark while addressing newsmen at his campaign office shortly after his arrival from Abuja, where he attended a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC.

“It is only God who arrogates power, nobody can decide the fate of another; if you do that, you will only be challenging your God.

“My destiny is in no man’s hand, but God, in 2019,” Araraume said.

Reacting to the recent NEC meeting of his party, where the tenure of the current chairman,  John Odigie Oyegun, was extended by one year, he described it as a welcome development and an indication that the chairman is doing well for the party.

“Our party is moving forward; the extension shows he is doing well, but, for some people who have boasted that they would remove members of the executive, we have always told them that we would resist it,” Araraume said.

He, however, urged his supporters to register and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to ensure their participation in selecting their leaders for various offices in 2019.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Araraume dares Okorocha

— 6th March 2018

•Says gov can’t determine his destiny Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that Governor Rochas Okorocha cannot decide his destiny. He stated this yesterday while reacting to the recent comment by the Imo State governor that he can never be a governor…

  • First Lady laments low number of women in key positions 

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has lamented the low participation of women in decision making bodies in the country. According to her, the role of women is one of the important determinants of development in any administration. She said this when at an audience with All Progressives Congress (APC)…

  • Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje

    — 5th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Impressed by the success recorded in the just concluded Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that a similar summit is to be held between the House of Assemblies of both states. While acknowledging their historical positions as legislators of the two most populated states in Nigeria,…

  • Imo guber: My destiny not in your hands, Araraume tells Okorocha

    — 5th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Imo State, has reacted to the recent comment by Governor Rochas Okorocha, saying that he could never be a governor of the state. Araraume, while addressing newsmen at his campaign office, in Owerri, shortly after his arrival from…

  • How Nigeria can win World Cup, by President George Weah

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President George Weah of Liberia, has said early preparation, conducive camp environment and prompt payment of incentives, are some of the elements that will spur the Super Eagles, to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia. President Weah, the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or and Liberia’s 25th President, was…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share