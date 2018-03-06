2019: Araraume dares Okorocha

•Says gov can’t determine his destiny

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that Governor Rochas Okorocha cannot decide his destiny.

He stated this yesterday while reacting to the recent comment by the Imo State governor that he can never be a governor in the state.

Araraume made the remark while addressing newsmen at his campaign office shortly after his arrival from Abuja, where he attended a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC.

“It is only God who arrogates power, nobody can decide the fate of another; if you do that, you will only be challenging your God.

“My destiny is in no man’s hand, but God, in 2019,” Araraume said.

Reacting to the recent NEC meeting of his party, where the tenure of the current chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, was extended by one year, he described it as a welcome development and an indication that the chairman is doing well for the party.

“Our party is moving forward; the extension shows he is doing well, but, for some people who have boasted that they would remove members of the executive, we have always told them that we would resist it,” Araraume said.

He, however, urged his supporters to register and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to ensure their participation in selecting their leaders for various offices in 2019.