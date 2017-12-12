2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka



Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano may emerge presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye gave the hint Tuesday, and assured that the party must field a presidential candidate in 2019.

In a chat with newsmen in Awka, Obi-Okoye said that APGA would not make the mistakes of the past where it did not present any presidential candidate but rather adopted candidate of the then ruling party.

He noted that though the National Working Committee of APGA had not micro-zoned its presidential slot to any part of the country, the Anambra State boss was top in the party’s consideration list for the ticket.

He said: “We have not zoned our presidential candidate to any part of the country. But since APGA is seen as a political party with Igbo interest, it’s natural that we may look for a presidential candidate within.

“The governor of Anambra has distinguished himself as a great party man with great achievements; so he is one of our best for the 2019 presidential race. But one thing is clear; we must field a presidential candidate in 2019. We won’t make the mistake of the past.”

On Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election, Obi-Okoye said there were no longer any legal impediments stopping the poll and asked the people of the area to vote massively in the poll that has been slated for January 13, 2018 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).