The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - 2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency
12th December 2017 - Court to hear Tarfa ‘s application Jan 17
12th December 2017 - Police, soldiers clash in Akure
12th December 2017 - Oyo deputy gov joins 2019 guber race
12th December 2017 - BREAKING: World Cup Qualifier: FIFA awards match to Algeria
12th December 2017 - Christmas: Okowa, Obiano promise free movement
12th December 2017 - Aviation unions cripple Kenya Airways operations
12th December 2017 - U.K: Six of Queen’s swans stabbed, beheaded in south London parks
12th December 2017 - Dogara frowns at Housing Fund law violation
12th December 2017 - Africans in S/Africa protest Libya slavery, human trafficking
Home / Cover / National / Politics / 2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency

2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency

— 12th December 2017

 

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka


Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano may emerge presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye gave the hint Tuesday, and assured that the party must field a presidential candidate in 2019.

In a chat with newsmen in Awka, Obi-Okoye said that APGA would not make the mistakes of the past where it did not present any presidential candidate but rather adopted candidate of the then ruling party.

He noted that though the National Working Committee of APGA had not micro-zoned its presidential slot to any part of the country, the Anambra State boss was top in the party’s consideration list for the ticket.

He said: “We have not zoned our presidential candidate to any part of the country. But since APGA is seen as a political party with Igbo interest, it’s natural that we may look for a presidential candidate within.

“The governor of Anambra has distinguished himself as a great party man with great achievements; so he is one of our best for the 2019 presidential race. But one thing is clear; we must field a presidential candidate in 2019. We won’t make the mistake of the past.”

On Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election, Obi-Okoye said there were no longer any legal impediments stopping the poll and asked the people of the area to vote massively in the poll that has been slated for January 13, 2018 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency

— 12th December 2017

  Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!! Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly…

  • Court to hear Tarfa ‘s application Jan 17

    — 12th December 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere has fixed January 17, 2018 for hearing of the application filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Rickey Tarfa seeking to be discharged and acquitted in a corruption trial. Tarfa was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial…

  • Police, soldiers clash in Akure

    — 12th December 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Soldiers and police officers Tuesday engaged in serious confrontation which almost resulted into a clash in Akure, the Ondo State capital. About four feuding soldiers clashed with some five police officers at a motor park located at Ilesa garage area. But for the timely intervention of leaders of the National Union…

  • Oyo deputy gov joins 2019 guber race

    — 12th December 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Deputy governor of Oyo State, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, on Tuesday made his intention to join the 2019 governorship race known to the leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. His declaration was at the state party secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan, where he said he joined the race…

  • BREAKING: World Cup Qualifier: FIFA awards match to Algeria

    — 12th December 2017

    Says Nigeria should forfeit match The World football governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday slammed a heavy penalty on Nigeria for fielding an ineligible player in its World Cup qualifier match with Algeria. The disciplinary committee of the body in a statement on Tuesday slammed a princely sum of CHF 6,000 (N2.17 million) on the three-time…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share