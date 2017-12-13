The Sun News
Home / Politics / 2019: APGA may field Obiano as presidential candidate

2019: APGA may field Obiano as presidential candidate

— 13th December 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, may emerge the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, who gave the hint yesterday, assured that the party must field a presidential candidate in 2019.

In a chat with newsmen in Awka, Obi-Okoye said APGA will not make the mistakes of the past where it did not present any presidential candidates, but rather adopted candidate of the then ruling party.

He said although the National Working Committee of APGA had not micro-zoned its presidential slot to any part of the country, the Anambra State boss was top in the party’s consideration list for the ticket.

“We have not zoned our presidential candidate to any part of the country. But since APGA is seen as a political party with Igbo interest, it’s natural that we may look for a presidential candidate within.

“His Excellency, the executive governor of Anambra has distinguished himself as a great party man with great achievements, so, he is one of our best for the 2019 presidential race. But one thing is clear, we must field a presidential candidate in 2019. We won’t make the mistake of the past.”

On Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election, Obi-Okoye said there were  no longer any legal impediments stopping the poll and asked the people of the area to turn out en masse for the poll which has been slated for January 13, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party spokesman said in the November 18 poll, the people of the state voted for achievement and APGA as an identity.

  1. Tai Mtn 13th December 2017 at 6:00 am
    So all APGA can aspire to be is Igbo? Interesting

