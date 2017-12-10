2019: APGA chieftain predicts party’s takeover of South-east 

From David

Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and traditional defence minister in Nnewi traditional stool, Nnewi, Anambra State, Chief Ofili Nwosu, has said that the party will achieve a sweeping victory in the entire South-east region in the coming 2019 general elections.

Reflecting on the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State in which the APGA had a landslide victory, Nwosu said God used the election to demonstrate to the Igbo that they had no other political party to embrace than the APGA.

He opined that those who talked about Igbo relevance at the national level as an excuse to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were missing the point.

According to Nwosu, a critical look at the genealogy of the Igbo showed that the tribe has nothing in common with other tribes in Nigeria and should therefore have their separate political identity. He expressed optimism that APGA would recover the entire South-eastern states and also expand its frontier beyond the region in the 2019 governorship election.

Nwosu further lamented that the Igbo had been marginalized for so long and urged the stakeholders to guard jealously what belonged to them in order to develop the region. His words: “All the Igbo have to do now is to rally round the APGA and hold it tenaciously. Those who subscribe to the Igbo identifying with other national political parties for national relevance have a wrong conception. There is nothing like national relevance. The Igbo have never benefited from identifying with any ruling party at the centre. All the developments in the South-east are as a result of self efforts of the Igbo because we are highly enterprising.” “Point to me the federal presence you have in the South-east here. We have never depended on the Federal Government.”

He maintained that the Igbo were specially created to be on their own, as according to him, nature has deposited groundnuts and other natural resources in the North for them to make do with that, cocoa in the West, crude oil in the South-south as well as palm oil in the South-east.