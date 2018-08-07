2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari— 7th August 2018
NAN
The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mr. Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved another term.
Babarinde urged Nigerians abroad to constantly get in touch with politics at home and contribute to efforts to re-elect the president and the APC at all levels.
He said that the APC South Africa chapter had been holding town hall meetings to mobilise the support of Nigerians in that country for the president.
“We are also reaching out to Nigerians in diaspora online to understand the politics at home and why they should mobilise their family back home to support the current administration,” the chairman said.
According to him, the chapter has also been telling those who have the means of travelling to Nigeria frequently to use the opportunity to get their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them vote.
The chairman said diaspora chapters contributed immensely to the success of the party during the last election, adding that the support would be more formidable in 2019, especially with the establishment of more diaspora chapters.
On the gale of defections in recent weeks, Babarinde said the practice had been part of the country’s political history.
He recalled that in the 60s and 70s the political landscape was characterised with political alignments and re-alignments through defections and party mergers.
Babarinde said it was the defections and merger of parties that birthed the APC before the 2015 general elections.
He said there was nothing to worry about the exit of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others out of the APC.
Babarinde insisted that the APC remained strong and Nigerians still trusted the party to deliver the goods.
He said defections were expected into other parties as some people might not be comfortable with the practical way the president was fighting corruption.
“The development should not bother us. This is time for all progressives to come together as a formidable force to continue the change agenda and renew the mandate for the president and other APC political offices holders,’’ the chairman said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP7th August 2018
-
Latest
2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari— 7th August 2018
NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved…
-
Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB— 7th August 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has advised the Federal Government to invest in aquaculture and maize production. OFAB Country’s Director, Dr. Rose Didado, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said with aquaculture, the over-dependent on fish importation would drastically reduce as jobs would be created and also…
-
Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening— 7th August 2018
NAN Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has sent list of 34 chairmen of transition committees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. The House Leader, Hambali Faruq, made this known on Tuesday during plenary session. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari dissolved the council chairmen in July 2015…
-
Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS— 7th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemnede Tuesday morning’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) even as he urged all patriots to resist the impunity. “I condemn police invasion of the National Assembly and urge patriotic Nigerians to reject this impunity which is…
-
48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail— 7th August 2018
NAN A fake soldier, 48-year-old Hamza Ismaila is to spend the next 90 days in jail, a Minna Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday. The convict was found guilty of parading himself as a soldier. Tried for wearing Nigerian Army camouflage, T-shirt and trouser, Ismaila had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency. Magistrate…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
War against drug abuse— 7th August 2018
– Lagos community, experts warn youths on dangers of illicit substances Job Osazuwa Hundreds of residents, comprising mostly youths, of Isheri-Oke Church in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, on July 14, converged on the palace of Prince Jamiu Alade Odunsi to speak against drug abuse. Medical experts, religious leaders, community heads and…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Branding of Nigeria Air— 7th August 2018
From culture, religion, politics to education, sports and other socio-economic ramifications, we hardly get the basics right in our national branding. Ernie Onwumere Almost 58 years after independence, Nigeria is a country that still struggles to get its fundamentals right. Our distinct nationhood is yet to evolve the way it should, hence the relentless cries…
Columnists
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
-
APC, Saraki and Senate presidency— 6th August 2018
Truth is the Presidency and the lawmakers know that the National Assembly was scheduled to go on eight-week recess starting from July 26, 2018. Zacheaus Adebayo Integrity, according to Cambridge Dictionary, is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change. So, the more one listens to the bizarre…
-
“SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”— 5th August 2018
“Ssshhhh quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh? We are going to have the talk today,” he said with determination. Efe Anaughe “WHERE are you taking me?” I asked sitting up in surprise. “Wherever the wind takes us,” Dennis joked. I was not amused. “Dennis turn this car…
-
Why forgiveness benefits you MORE— 5th August 2018
Forgiveness is intertwined with many emotions – resentment, grief, rage, sadness, hurt, betrayal, vulnerability, anger and fear are often part of the experience. Bisi Daniels The spiritual reasons for choosing to forgive are powerful. People must have asked for God’s forgiveness repeatedly during the fasting season and that that leaves them with no justification for refusing…
-
Women should have children they can raise alone— 5th August 2018
I think every woman should have only the number of children she can independently raise herself. That should be a plan B in case things go wrong. Bolatito Olaitan “MY Journey to hell began when I met Dan about twelve years ago. I met him at a party organized by my cousin and he was…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply