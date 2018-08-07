– The Sun News
BUHARI

2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari

— 7th August 2018

NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved another term.

Babarinde urged Nigerians abroad to constantly get in touch with politics at home and contribute to efforts to re-elect the president and the APC at all levels.

He said that the APC South Africa chapter had been holding town hall meetings to mobilise the support of Nigerians in that country for the president.

“We are also reaching out to Nigerians in diaspora online to understand the politics at home and why they should mobilise their family back home to support the current administration,” the chairman said.

According to him, the chapter has also been telling those who have the means of travelling to Nigeria frequently to use the opportunity to get their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them vote.

The chairman said diaspora chapters contributed immensely to the success of the party during the last election, adding that the support would be more formidable in 2019, especially with the establishment of more diaspora chapters.

On the gale of defections in recent weeks, Babarinde said the practice had been part of the country’s political history.

He recalled that in the 60s and 70s the political landscape was characterised with political alignments and re-alignments through defections and party mergers.

Babarinde said it was the defections and merger of parties that birthed the APC before the 2015 general elections.

He said there was nothing to worry about the exit of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others out of the APC.

Babarinde insisted that the APC remained strong and Nigerians still trusted the party to deliver the goods.

He said defections were expected into other parties as some people might not be comfortable with the practical way the president was fighting corruption.

“The development should not bother us. This is time for all progressives to come together as a formidable force to continue the change agenda and renew the mandate for the president and other APC political offices holders,’’ the chairman said.

NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved…

