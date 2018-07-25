2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch— 25th July 2018
The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, has inaugurated its Cape Town branch as part efforts to widen the prospect of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Mr Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of the chapter, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, said the effort was to further realise the party’s objectives and goals.
Inaugurating the branch in Cape Town, South Africa, Babarinde urged members to be committed to the goals of the chapter by mobilising members for the party’s success.
He said that the APC was the most progressive party in Nigeria, urging members of the chapter to contribute their quota to Nigeria’s development by aspiring for political offices.
The chairman commended the decision of the party for adopting direct primary system to pick its candidate for the Osun governorship election.
Babarinde said the adoption of direct primary would strengthen internal democracy in the party.
He explained that direct primary would ensure best candidates pick the party tickets on the basis of acceptability.
“Direct primary will reduce money politics or politics of inducement.
“Best candidate will eventually emerge as it will be on what the candidate is ready to offer the people and not how much money he or she is ready to spend.
“It is also a good development as it will give members sense of belonging and reduce the power of godfathers and imposition,” he said.
He said the new National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, had started well with the initiative.
Babarinde said that the chapter had no doubt about his capacity to chart a new course for the party.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his remarkable performance since he became the country’s leader, describing him as an epitome of integrity.
Babarinde said the APC South Africa was registered in 2014 to mobilise members in the country for the party’s goals.
He explained that the chapter’s headquarters in Pretoria, was one of 12 recognised Diaspora chapters worldwide.
The statement quoted the APC South Africa Cape Town branch Chairman, Mr Adedeji Busari, as saying that the branch would mobilise members to ensure the party wins the 2019 general elections at all levels.
“We believe with the capability of our great party (APC), a solid foundation has been laid, which decent structure will be erected on by God’s grace,’’ Busari said.
Leave a reply