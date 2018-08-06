2019: APC ready to take over Enugu – Nwoga

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All progressives Congress (APC), has boasted that it would take over power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Enugu State, stressing that the PDP has failed the citizens in all facets of governance.

The APC insisted that the PDP-led administration has deceived the people of the state for too long and that time has come for the electorate to open their eyes and say ‘No’ to bad governance, which it says, had remained a serious cog in the wheel of progress and development of the state in the past 20 years the party has been piloting its affairs.

Speaking at the weekend, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, while formally declaring his intention to vie for the Enugu State governorship position in 2019, under the platform of APC, a former Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Ifeanyi Nwoga, noted that some critical sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation infrastructure, among others, had been in shamble under the watch of the PDP led government since 1999.

Nwoga, however, promised to fix the sectors if elected, adding that his administration would introduce free tuition levy for indigent students of the state as well as embark on aggressive infrastructural development in all the three senatorial districts of the state.

His words, “Our people have been taken for granted for too long. So, if it pleases God, and man, (you people), I will be contesting for the governorship of Enugu state in 2019 under the platform of APC. I will run an anti-corruption led government.

“I have not come here to run down or castigate anybody, but to address issues as they affect our people, because APC do not believe in hate speech,” Nwoga stated.

Addressing the crowd that greeted at the declaration ceremony, Enugu State APC chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, stated that with the declaration, the dynamics of 2019 politics in the state has changed.

He disclosed that Nwoga has brought to three the number of gubernatorial aspirants that have indicated interest to contest under the party’s platform, a development he said has not happened in the last five years.

Nwoye, who applauded the Aspirants bold steps and courage, called on electorate in the state and South east Nigeria, to embrace APC, for the political interest of the region.

He said the party has the necessary structures to send PDP packing from the lion building government house and other political offices in 2019

The Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu said that people were saying that APC has no body to run for governor under the platform of APC in Enugu State, “but today Nwoga has proved that APC has people who can run for governorship”, challenging other aspirants to come out to declare their aspirations.