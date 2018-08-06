– The Sun News
NIGER GROUP

2019: Niger group mobilises women for Buhari/Osinbajo re-election

— 6th August 2018

John Adams, Minna

A women political group under the auspices of Noble Women Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group has began the mobilisation of women across the 25 local government areas of the  state to drum support for the re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo come 2019.

The group, on Saturday, organised a mass rally, in Minna, with over 27, 000 women from the 274 wards in the 25 local government in attendance.

Coordinator of the group in the state,  Hajia Zaynab Abubakar, while addressing the women at the rally, said that women in the state would join their counterparts in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to begin house to house campaign for the reelection of the president and his vice.

READ ALSO: 2019: APC ready to take over Enugu – Nwoga

According to Hajia Abubakar, the first assignment of the group is to “Endure that  all women of voting age in the state obtain their voter cards.

“It is only with the voter cards that we can talk of the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. So, if you don’t have voters card you cannot be a member of this group”.

She also disclosed that another agenda of the group is to ensure women get elected into public offices because “Women are not as greedy as our men who are daily defecting from the party that made them politically”.

She decried the spate of defection from the APC to the opposition PDP saying, “Their departure from our party will not cause any problem in the next election.

“Defection will not affect us in 2019, those defecting are thieves, they are used to getting free money. Buhari is free of corruption he will not bribe them to return, any of them that wants to return can do so now before it is too late. In fact, defectors have added to our popularity” Hajia Abubakar said emphatically.

She also disclosed that the group “Would support Niger State women to enable them play active role in politics, contest and win election.”

The coordinator said the movement is a non-governmental association, insisting that it was not being funded by any government or its agency.

However, she named President Muhammadu Buhari as the group’s Patron, Aisha Buhari as Matron and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and Dr. Amina Sani Bello as Niger State patron and matron, respectively.

  Tony 6th August 2018 at 12:43 pm
    Whoever is thinking or planning of getting these herdsmen re elected will die unsung . Re electing cold-blooded killers? God forbid.

