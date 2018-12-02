“There was no Berom man that was campaigning for the Governor, there was no Berom that was campaigning for Senator in APC, yet we were able to get some impressive votes that change the election.

“Today, alot of people have defected to APC in Berom land, the Northern Zone and across the 17 Local Government Areas and I believe that APC will win all elective positions in 2019. Why you continue to hear the noice that Berom land is predominantly PDP, is because some people are still pain with how APC took over governance from PDP in 2015 in Plateau.”

Hon. Bature, who is former Secretary to Government of Plateau State, said APC was not given a chance in 2015 by top political actors who were hell bent on retaining power, but they were able to deployed the right political strategy which would be consolidated on in 2019.

“The PDP people did not believe that APC was going to dislodged them from power, they felt so bad and the cry is still there, that is why they have continue to say that Berom land is PDP. Nobody from APC has gone back to PDP but many people who matter in PDP are now in APC.”

He said Governor Lalong has deliver on his campaign promises of being fair and just to all indigenous ethnic groups in the state through jucicy appointments and creating a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for business transaction and prosperity of the people.

Hon. Bature expressed confident that the state will return President Buhari to the Presidency and Governor Simon Lalong to Government House Jos and take over the seat of Plateau North from the opposition PDP.

Meanwhile, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lt. General Jeremiah Useni said it will be disastrous for Plateau people to trust APC with their mandate again.