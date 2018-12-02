Gyang Bere, Jos
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and candidate for Plateau North Senatorial District, Hon. Rufus Bature said the party has put in motion political machinery that has crippled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state ahead of the 2019 general election.
He noted that Plateau will deliver President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong and all APC candidtates to consolidate on the fight against corruption, insecurity, recovery of land grabbing and tourism sites due to insecurity.
Hon. Bature disclosed this on Sunday in Jos during a political meeting with various political groups in preparation to his campaign flag-off to replaced Sen. Jonah David Jang as Senator for Plateau North Senatorial District.
“APC has instituted a political concept that has crippled PDP in Plateau ahead of the February 2019 general elections. In 2015, when we started campaigning in the state and Berom land, some of us were looked as rebels, but we said we are rebels for good cause.
“There was no Berom man that was campaigning for the Governor, there was no Berom that was campaigning for Senator in APC, yet we were able to get some impressive votes that change the election.
“Today, alot of people have defected to APC in Berom land, the Northern Zone and across the 17 Local Government Areas and I believe that APC will win all elective positions in 2019. Why you continue to hear the noice that Berom land is predominantly PDP, is because some people are still pain with how APC took over governance from PDP in 2015 in Plateau.”
Hon. Bature, who is former Secretary to Government of Plateau State, said APC was not given a chance in 2015 by top political actors who were hell bent on retaining power, but they were able to deployed the right political strategy which would be consolidated on in 2019.
“The PDP people did not believe that APC was going to dislodged them from power, they felt so bad and the cry is still there, that is why they have continue to say that Berom land is PDP. Nobody from APC has gone back to PDP but many people who matter in PDP are now in APC.”
He said Governor Lalong has deliver on his campaign promises of being fair and just to all indigenous ethnic groups in the state through jucicy appointments and creating a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for business transaction and prosperity of the people.
Hon. Bature expressed confident that the state will return President Buhari to the Presidency and Governor Simon Lalong to Government House Jos and take over the seat of Plateau North from the opposition PDP.
Meanwhile, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lt. General Jeremiah Useni said it will be disastrous for Plateau people to trust APC with their mandate again.
Useni in a statement by his Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Prof. Demis Mai-Lafia said there is no crisis in PDP over the choice of his running mate, Dr. James Dalok.
He explained in clear terms that APC can’t crippled PDP ahead of the 2019 elections and urged Plateau people to discard write up in circulations in some social media platforms that crisis of confidence is rocking the PDP over his choice of running mate.
“We would naturally have ignored this publication as there are several of them on social and traditional media all the time. But we are constrained to speak because of the patently deceptive assumptions made by the author, and the risk that some people might buy the false narrative without adequate interrogation.
“I have explained the process through which the PDP candidate, Sen. J.T. Useni, picked his running mate. As a democrat, Sen. JT Useni met with 10 interest groups to explain the rationale and reason for his choice of Dr. James David Dalok.
“He consulted widely even before the decision was made to work with Dr. Dalok. While this article came to us as a surprise by reason of the wild and unsubstantiated guesswork, we are not entirely surprised because we understand that the season of politics is characterized by political guesswork, half truths and outright lies.”
