APC

2019: APC dissociates self from publicised timetable for primaries

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has not released the timetable for State, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primaries, as it is being reported in a section of the media.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, made this known in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, while reacting to the development.

“The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries,” the APC spokesman said.

He described the timetable circulating in the social media and published in a particular newspaper as fake, saying that it should be disregarded by the general public.

