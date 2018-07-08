The Sun News
ADEYEMI

2019: APC adopts Smart Adeyemi for Senate

— 8th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Abuja

Members of the All Progressive Congress  (APC) in Kabba- Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency pf Kogi State has adopted former Senator, Smart Adeyemi, as their sole candidate for the  2019 Kogi West senatorial election.

At a press conference organised by APC executives and leaders in Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency held at the Solid Rock hotel, K,abba they all resolved  to adopt Adeyemi based on his experience, forthrightness, accessibility and acceptability.

The party leaders and executives resolved that the position of a senator was not for a green horn but for a very serious business that needed a highly articulate person who would not exhibit any form of rascality  or promote or indulge in anything that may demean or ridicule the people of Kogi West and that out of the whole lot of aspirants, Smart Adeyemi, stands better opportunity to fly the party’s ticket.

Spokesman of the group, Chief Cornelius Olowo, while addressing the press, said reason must prevail over sentiment in the choice of who to fly the party’s senatorial ticket  saying there was no time the senatorial district had a consensus agreement on zoning.

The leaders, who rolled out names of those who had contested for the senatorial seat since 1999, said there was never a time aspirants did not contest from all the three federal constituencies in the district for the position, saying going by those elections, it was only the best candidates that normally emerged as Senator and not by zoning.

“The ongoing agitation and apprehension is unavoidably so because of the turbulence that Kogi West have had to undergo with our current representation at the senate, which you will all agree has tended to be more of a curse than a blessing to our party.

“Be that as it may, 2019 presents to us another unique opportunity to right the wrongs of our past political accidental emergent, therefore, necessitating the need for a careful and holistic appraisal of our past as a guide to our choice of senatorial candidate for 2019.

“On the road to senate 2019, various sentiments are bound to play out, while some people have been agitating for zoning, some others have been canvassing for experience, maturity, competence, electoral winning skill and qualitative representation.

“Of a truth, everyone has a right to his/her own opinion, but politics is expected to be an exercise for aggregating varying opinions to arrive at a popularly accepted choice- and after diligent scrutiny our popular choice  among the aspirants that can give our party victory is Smart Adeyemi,” the statement added.

 

