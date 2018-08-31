Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of its primaries, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and other stakeholders resolved at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, yesterday, to adopt both the direct and indirect options to select candidates for the 2019 general election.

At the meeting, which lasted several hours, members of the party voted to pick the president with the direct option while governors and candidates for other offices would emerge through the indirect system. The move to use the direct option, which was earlier canvassed at the National Causes meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had sparked negative reaction from a section of the party stakeholder including governors and a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC).

But in a move aimed at dousing tension, NEC voted to use the two systems side-by-side. Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, confirmed this to journalists after the meeting in Abuja.

“The constitution of the party provides for either direct or indirect or consensus but for the presidential election primaries, we will adopt direct. There was a recommendation by a committee that the states should adopt the indirect mode of election, which could vary in some states.

“On the issue of the mode of election, we all agreed too that for the presidential election, we are adopting a direct primaries. For other elections, there are two options. However, the general option is that we go for indirect, but any state they have problem and would want to deviate from it is at liberty to write, following the normal process with the resolution from their state executives to the national executive for a deviation from the process,” he said.

The party members also opposed plan to sell the Expression of Interest and nomination form to governorship aspirants for N21 million.

A source inside the meeting, had told Daily Sun that some members of NEC canvassing the amount claimed that it was meant to restrict every Tom and Harry from picking the nomination form. Responding to speculations that the N21 million fee almost tore the stakeholders apart during the NEC meeting, Lalong said: “The issue of the fees for nomination forms was actually discussed and debated but we left it for the NWC to resolve taking into consideration some of the views canvassed.