– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - 2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi
6th August 2018 - BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts
6th August 2018 - JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME
6th August 2018 - NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education
6th August 2018 - Edo Central hasn’t been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant
6th August 2018 - Certificate saga: Adeleke faults arrest of school principal
6th August 2018 - Can Nigeria be saved? The G57 thinks so
6th August 2018 - Jose Mourinho reacts to Bayern Munich defeat
6th August 2018 - Buhari congratulates Ray Ekpu at 70
6th August 2018 - Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo
Home / Elections / National / 2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi
ANN

2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi

— 6th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has elected new members of the State Working Committee (SWC), in Ebonyi State, who will pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Their election took place during the first state congress of the party held, at the weekend, at its state secretariat located at Number 1, Ekwulumili Street, Abakaliki, the state capital.

In a valedictory speech, the pioneer Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Laz Ude Eze, said that with the new energy injected into the party, it is better positioned to take over power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and offer quality service to the people.

READ ALSO: BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts

His words, “The State Working Committee you elected today is dominated by young people under the age of 35 years (8 out of 11).

“This demonstrates the determination of our great party to give credible, capable, compassionate and competent young people with character an opportunity to lead.

“I call on credible young Ebonyians to join our party en masse let’s take our state and our country back from the corrupt, incompetent, kleptomanic and selfish politicians who have been impoverishing our people and offering them money-for-votes”, he said.

The members of the new executives are: Nweli Ifeanyi Chukwu (Chairman); Irem Austin Obiahu (Vice Chairman); Orji Ifeanyichukwu Ude (Secretary); Esheya Ikechukwu (Assistant Secretary), and Agwu Onyemaeke Azu (Organising Secretary).

Others are: Chiemelie Ijeoma (Treasurer); Okorie Ikechukwu Nwagu (Financial Secretary) Okoro-Eze Valentine (Youth Leader); Ehiedu Christian Chukwu (Publicity Secretary); Eze Clinton Okwudirichuku (Assistant Publicity Secretary), and Odibeli Emeka (Auditor).

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANN

2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi

— 6th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has elected new members of the State Working Committee (SWC), in Ebonyi State, who will pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years. Their election took place during the first state congress of the party held, at the weekend, at its state secretariat…

  • BIRS

    BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts

    — 6th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has announced the termination of the contracts of all revenue collecting agents with immediate effect. The affected tax agents are also to recall all their workers and stop further operation. Acting Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, who stated this, in Makurdi, at the weekend,…

  • JAMB

    JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME

    — 6th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Sunday, named Galadima Israel Zakari, from Biu, in Borno State, as the best candidate in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Records from JAMB indicated that over 1.6 million candidates sat for the 2018 UTME and Zakari who sat for the examination, in…

  • NTI

    NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education

    — 6th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) has begun a one-year Advanced Diploma in Environmental Education (ADEE) to promote environmental awareness, foster positive attitudes and observe its ethics. This, according to NTI, was based on the recognition of the need for Nigerians to understand the workings of ecosystem and relate with it properly for…

  • EDO CENTRAL

    Edo Central hasn’t been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant

    — 6th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sylvanus Igbogbo, on Sunday, accused previous lawmakers from Edo Central Senatorial District for taking them for fools by not embarking on projects that have direct impacts on the people of the constituent. Igbogbo this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin-City. Igbogbo, who…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share