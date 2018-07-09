The Sun News
ANGLICAN

2019: Anglican Church frowns at Buhari’s latest Executive Order

— 9th July 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, on Sunday, expressed concern over the Executive Order No.6 of 2018 recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned Federal Government against using it as oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies.

Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 is on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences.

Arising from 1st Session of the 17th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, the church expressed worry that the Executive Order was coming at a time the country was planning for a general election and held that it should be giving full implementation, provided it would “not be oppressive to perceived enemies or those in opposition.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Synod and signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Synod Secretary, Ven. Stanley Nweze and Registrar, HBC Ogboko, the church frowned at the continuous killing of Christians in Nigeria by the Fulani herdsmen with the Federal Government little or nothing to stop them.

It also noted with dismay the hurried nature of the investigations and trial of five Christians over alleged killing of a herdsman by a Yola High Court and their conviction and called on President Buhari to ensure that the five condemned Christians were not executed.

The communiqué reads in part, “The Synod condemns the continuous killing of Christians in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Benue and Taraba states.

“The Synod decries government’s lackadaisical attitude towards security of lives and property of Nigerians which they swore to protect.

“The Synod notes with dismay that notwithstanding the worldwide condemnation of the activities of the herdsmen who have continued to maim, kill and destroy properties in the country, yet the Federal Government has continued to handle them with kids-gloves.”

The church expressed dismay that despite the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the Federal Government, there had not been prudence in expenditure of public funds, calling for the enthronement of measures towards plugging the leakages and ensuring abatement of financial misappropriation.

On the power sector, the church noted the position of the government that power generation had risen to 7000 megawatts, but expressed dismay that the development had not materialised into stable power supply as Nigerians have continued to grapple with epileptic power supply and attendant sufferings and called for government critical evaluation of the situation.

While underscoring the importance of education and poor budgetary allocation, the Synod urged the federal government to enthrone appropriate measures geared towards enhancement of education funding in order to meet UNESCO standard.

