2019 and youth candidacy: Matters arising

They should not vote for any party that denies youth aspirants, particularly women, opportunity in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Going by what has been happening to the youths in this country, politically, the words of Attahiru Jega come to play. Jega who is a seasoned political scientist, former vice chancellor and former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrote in 2014: “Nigeria had capable youths that could chart the course for a great nation but the challenge was that they had been abandoned. There is a lot to give us concern as a nation about the way our country is being run, because we have able and capable young men and women out there. All they need is the opportunity to contribute to the development of this country.”

What Jega said aptly depicts the unsavory situation Nigerian youths find themselves today in spite of their brilliance and innate capabilities. They lack opportunities to realize their God-given talents and potentials. Certain institutional encumbrances and structural imbalance in our body polity have further denied them the opportunity to fully participate in democracy and contribute to nation building. This is why they constitute the bulk of migrants who cross the hazardous Sahara Desert and the treacherous Mediterranean in search of the proverbial Golden Fleece in Europe.