2019: Anambra Central must produce APC senator –Ekwunife

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Senator Uche Ekwunife has said under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra Central must produce the next senator for the zone in 2019.

Ekwunife, who was removed from the Senate by the Appeal Court, following an appeal by the incumbent, senator Victor Umeh, said APC is now firmly on ground to win the Senatorial seats

Senator Ekwunife said this in an address to political stakeholders from Anambra Central, at her events centre in Awka, yesterday.

Ekwunife said sending an APC senator to Abuja in 2019 would be most beneficial to the people of the senatorial district as it would make the zone belong to the caucus of the ruling party.

She stressed that though she did not invite them to declare her interest in the senatorial race; she felt the need to thank them for consistently supporting her political aspirations since she ventured into politics.

“Without stakeholders, I would not have succeeded politically.

“Sometimes, I feel indebted to all of you for the sacrifices you have been making to ensure my success in politics despite the stiff opposition we face.

“Another election will come in 2019 and it is necessary that we support APC which controls the federal government because belonging to the party that controls the central government will always attract the much-needed dividends of democracy for our people.

“In the coming election, Anambra Central must give President Muhammadu Buhari 650, 000 votes and the only way we can achieve this is for all eligible voters to get their voters’ cards ready…”