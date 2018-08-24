Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former deputy governor to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Segun Adesegun, on Friday, officially declared his intention to vie for the governorship of the state, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

At the event held at the Secretariat of Ogun State NUJ, Abeokuta, Adesegun hinged his gubernatorial aspiration on his desire to revolutionize governance in Ogun, through a restructured civil service, massive investment in agriculture, reviving of the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun Waterside, among others.

He, however, declared that he possessed the political wherewithal and administrative experience, to succeed the incumbent governor.

READ ALSO: Fayose commences allocation of new market shops to Ekiti traders

The erstwhile Commissioner for Works and Housing in the state, remarked that he would not involve in what he termed ‘politics of moneybags’ to achieve his aspiration, but abide by politics of ideas and knowledge.

He further pointed out that, if elected in 2019, he would continue and improve on the giant strides of the present administration in the state.