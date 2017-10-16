The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor
16th October 2017 - Paris Club refunds: Kaduna pays N21b pensions, death benefits
16th October 2017 - FUAM VC harps on need for Nigeria to achieve food security by 2050
16th October 2017 - Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue
16th October 2017 - Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby
16th October 2017 - Benue ready to provide land to FG for ranches, says Gov. Ortom
16th October 2017 - Kogi workers are political civil servants – Gov. Yahaya Bello
16th October 2017 - Sokoto govt. sends 239 laboratory scientists back to school for upgrade
16th October 2017 - LAUTECHTH doctors allege insensitivity by Oyo govt.
16th October 2017 - Court orders interim forfeiture of N1.96bn linked to Ontario Oil
Home / National / 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor

2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor

— 16th October 2017

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Saturday, in Ibadan, openly endorsed the gubernatorial aspiration of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi.

Governor Ajimobi was quoted to have endorsed Sen. Adeola at the 50th birthday celebration of wife of Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, who represents Oyo South in the National Assembly, and the Yeye Okanlomo of Ibadan land, Chief (Mrs.) Zhikrah Aduke Akanbi.

Speaking at the event in Yoruba, Governor Ajimobi said that “My brother here, Yayi, by God’s grace you will be the next Governor of Ogun State. I know some people in Ogun State won’t like what I just said but you know me, I say things the way I see it.”

Sen. Adeola, who looked speechless with the declaration, expressed his gratitude to the beautiful encomiums showered on him by the governor.

Sen. Adeola was accompanied on the trip by Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (GAHCO), Hon. Babatunde Olaotan (HBO), Hon. Daud and Hon.Fola Fathiu Salami (Agbara Ifo).

 

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Normalise your prostrate issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor

— 16th October 2017

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Saturday, in Ibadan, openly endorsed the gubernatorial aspiration of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi. Governor Ajimobi was quoted to have endorsed Sen. Adeola at the 50th birthday celebration of wife of Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, who represents Oyo South in the National Assembly, and the…

  • Paris Club refunds: Kaduna pays N21b pensions, death benefits

    — 16th October 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said it had, since June 2015, paid more than N17 billion in pensions to retirees, N4.11 billion in gratuity and death benefits to 1,654 persons. Addressing a news conference, in Kaduna, Commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, explained how the Paris Club refund for the…

  • FUAM VC harps on need for Nigeria to achieve food security by 2050

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Emmanuel Kucha, has stressed the need for Nigeria to work towards attaining food security to be able to cater for its projected population of 450 million by the year 2050. Kucha who gave the advice while declaring open the 41st…

  • Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue

    — 16th October 2017

    …Says, ‘It’s a misplaced priority’ From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna A group known as the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum has condemned the erection of a statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma, and naming a road after him by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State. The group, in a statement signed by his President, Abdulsalam Muhammad…

  • Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The management of Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Eye Hospital, Kano State, on Monday, disassociated itself from one Mrs. Itohan Pius who was accused of facilitating the sale of a five-year-old baby for N15, 000. In a press conference, in Kano, the Medical Director of hospital, Mr. Mayor Atima, said…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share