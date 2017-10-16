2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Saturday, in Ibadan, openly endorsed the gubernatorial aspiration of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi.

Governor Ajimobi was quoted to have endorsed Sen. Adeola at the 50th birthday celebration of wife of Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, who represents Oyo South in the National Assembly, and the Yeye Okanlomo of Ibadan land, Chief (Mrs.) Zhikrah Aduke Akanbi.

Speaking at the event in Yoruba, Governor Ajimobi said that “My brother here, Yayi, by God’s grace you will be the next Governor of Ogun State. I know some people in Ogun State won’t like what I just said but you know me, I say things the way I see it.”

Sen. Adeola, who looked speechless with the declaration, expressed his gratitude to the beautiful encomiums showered on him by the governor.

Sen. Adeola was accompanied on the trip by Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (GAHCO), Hon. Babatunde Olaotan (HBO), Hon. Daud and Hon.Fola Fathiu Salami (Agbara Ifo).