The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband
16th April 2018 - 17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG
16th April 2018 - Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
15th April 2018 - South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move
15th April 2018 - Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke
15th April 2018 - Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom
15th April 2018 - Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
15th April 2018 - Over 800 pension, gratuity cases unresolved in Imo – ex commissioner
15th April 2018 - Benue police parade 15 crime suspects, recover arms
15th April 2018 - Kebbi: Facing legal troubles, supporters pray for Gov Bagudu
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband
Buhari

2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

— 16th April 2018

• President has pauperised Nigerians –LP

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Against her earlier stance not to support her husband’s re-election bid in 2019, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has now made it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari will get her full support.

She made the disclosure in Lagos, while receiving the  Vanguard Personality of the Year 2017 award.

Speaking through her daughter, Halima Buhari Shettima, who received the award on her behalf, Mrs. Buhari said:  “Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so.”

The president’s wife, in her short remarks, thanked the management of Vanguard Media Limited “for this unexpected award, in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians, particularly women, children and less privileged.

“As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have in my husband; I, therefore, feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability.”

She dedicated the award to Nigerians, especially women.

Meanwhile, Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment at the way the President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has allegedly reduced the vibrant and energetic people of Nigeria to paupers.

In a statement from the factional National chairman of the party, Dr. Mike Omotosho, the party advised President Buhari to leave the stage for a younger person to redirect “the sinking ship of the state.”

“President Buhari may have given his best, but the encumbrances of old age may have conspired to deny him the energy, tact and strategy needed to extricate the nation from economic doldrums,” Labour Party noted, while condemning his declaration to seek re-election.

The statement further read: “Labour is prompted to react to the recent declaration of President Buhari to seek reelection in 2019, on the basis of what we consider as far-reaching implications this decision may have on the destiny of Nigeria.

“Even as we acknowledge the constitutional right of President Buhari to seek reelection, Labour Party, wishes to state unequivocally that the three years of the APC and President Buhari’s mandate have, in all honesty, and by all empirical statistics, reduced the vibrant and energetic people of Nigeria to paupers. We, therefore, advise the president and his colleagues in the old brigade to quit the stage for the young men and women. The indices of a deteriorating economy, the fast disappearing business environment, predicated on poor policy formulation and unimaginative interpretation of economic variables, have produced unenviable records for the Nigerian citizens.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

— 16th April 2018

• President has pauperised Nigerians –LP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Against her earlier stance not to support her husband’s re-election bid in 2019, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has now made it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari will get her full support. She made the disclosure in Lagos, while receiving the  Vanguard Personality of the…

  • BBOG

    17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG

    — 16th April 2018

    • Schoolgirls, Leah Sharibu’s rescue a must –Saraki Remi Adefulu No fewer than 17 of the parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have died due to trauma associated with the abduction. This is even as Senate President, Bukola Saraki, called for concerted efforts by governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders, to rescue the remaining…

  • Buhari

    Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

    — 16th April 2018

    • Discuss developments in APC • President blasts past govts Barely one week after leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom on vacation, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with former governor of Lagos State and  National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abuja House, in London. The Buhari-Tinubu meeting was…

  • African union

    South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move

    — 15th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) under the headship of Nigeria has undertaken a field mission to South Sudan. The mission, according to a statement by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, is in the…

  • Osita OKEREKE

    Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke

    — 15th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Director General, National Taskforce to combat illegal importation, smuggling of goods, small arms, ammunition and light-weapons, Dr. Osita Emmanuel Okereke, has called on Nigerian communities to be on alert, claiming that members of terror group Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen to cause havoc across the country. Okereke also accused security agencies of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share